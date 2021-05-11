Centessa Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Antoine Yver, One of the World’s Leading Drug Developers, Medical Director

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (“Centessa”) announced today that Antoine Yver, MD, M.Sc., has been appointed Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Yver is one of the world’s leading drug developers, with over 30 years of global experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Antoine to our team as Medical Director,” said Saurabh Saha, MD, Ph.D., CEO of Centessa. “Antoine is a true industry leader with significant experience and success as a drug developer, having developed some of the most impactful cancer drugs in the world. I look forward to collaborating with him as we move our portfolio of preclinical programs toward the clinic. and we are progressing our four assets in clinical development today, “added Saha.

“I am excited to join Centessa, a differentiated company with a unique operating model. Centessa’s asset-centric model exemplifies the best practices that I have experienced and implemented in the industry. I am flattered to work with such a talented and talented management team with an exceptional Board of Directors and I look forward to helping establish this bold new R&D company as we strive to bring new and important medicines to patients, “said Dr. Yver.

Dr. Yver brings more than 30 years of global experience in the pharmaceutical industry to Centessa and has played a pivotal role in the development and approval of 11 different drugs, including Tagrisso®, Lynparza®, and Enhertu®. He led the development of Tagrisso® in 2 years and 7 months, from the first human dose to approval in the United States and its rapid deployment in all other major regions, the fastest ever for an anticancer drug. Dr. Yver joins the company from Daiichi Sankyo, where he has served as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Oncology R&D and President of Cancer Enterprise. Previously, Dr. Yver worked at AstraZeneca, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Medicine, Oncology, and Global Leader of Drug Development in China. Previously, he held various clinical development positions at Schering-Plow / Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Rhône-Poulenc Rorer, Inc, Applied Immune Sciences, Inc, and Chugai-RP. Dr. Yver is a pediatric oncologist with a doctorate from the University of Paris-Saclay.

Read more

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited is a new generation pharmaceutical company that aims to redefine the traditional process of drug development. The company applies an asset-based R&D model at scale to develop a portfolio of programs led by industry-leading teams. Each of the programs is developed by a Centessa subsidiary and supported by a centralized infrastructure and by Centessa’s management team. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

Future projections

This press release contains future projections. Statements made in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts, which are often identified by the use of terms such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “believe,” “possible.” , “Should”, “wants”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks” and variations of these words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, plans, and projections regarding the clinical development schedule, clinical trial design, clinical and therapeutic potential, and strategy of any of our programs, reflect our current views on our programs. plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and forecasts, which are based on the information we currently have and on the assumptions made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and forecasts reflected or suggested in such future projections are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be achieved or materialized. In addition, actual results may differ significantly from those described in future projections and will be affected by numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, such as the success of clinical trials, regulatory procedures, and authorizations. These future projections are based on the current expectations and convictions of Centessa’s management team on the date of publication and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those described in future projections. Likewise, Centessa works in a highly competitive and changing environment in which new risks arise from time to time. Unless the law provides otherwise, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any future projections, whether as a result of new data, future events, or other reasons.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510006053/en/

Contacts

Media:

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com

UK / European Union media inquiries

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Shabnam Bashir

centessa@optimumcomms.com

Swiss media inquiries

VEITHing Spirit

Marcus veith

marcus@vspirit.ch

Mobile phone: +41 79 20 75 111