Armando Leñero Llaca, President of the Center for Studies on Formal Employment (CEEF), reported that due to job cuts due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the wages will fall by 20 percent.

The president of the CEEF I explain that the fall in wages will be due to the oversupply of labor in the labor market, which will occur at all levels.

“As long as there is low demand and an oversupply of work, we must be aware that it is one more commodity, so its price tends to drop at all levels,” explained Leñero Llaca in an interview for Reforma.

He Mexican Social Security Institute reported that in the country, during the month of May, your most current court, were lost 334 thousand 526 jobs, equivalent to a monthly rate of minus -1.7 percent (minus one point seven percent).

“Formal employment will continue to deteriorate, because in the last three months we have had a million and 30 thousand formal jobs that have been lost, so the salaries to be offered are going to be much lower,” added Leñero Llaca.

The loss is due, as planned, to the consequences of the effects of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

The decrease in employment from January to May 31 of this year is 838 thousand 272 positions, of which, 70th percent corresponds to permanent jobs.

The IMSS reported that in the last twelve months a decrease in 799 thousand 740 jobs, equivalent to an annual rate of minus 3.9 percent.

The sectors that present annual growth in jobs are agriculture with 3.5 percent, social and community services with 2.7 percent, and communications and transportation with 0.9 percent.

By federal entity, Tabasco and Colima registered a positive annual variation during May.

The IMSS reported that in April they were lost 555 thousand 247 jobs, which represents a decrease of 220,721 jobs that were not lost in May.

Average salary

The base salary of contribution of insured workers to the IMSS reached a total of 408.0 pesos.

This is a 8.1 percent and it is the most important rise for a month of May in the last 10 years.

Affiliated employers

The IMSS reported that until April 30 it has 997 thousand 767 patterns, which is equivalent to an annual growth of 0.9 percent.

Other types of occupation

As of May 31, 7 million 900 thousand 049 affiliated persons on Optional Insurance they have the medical services of the IMSS.

240 thousand 230 members are registered to the Family Health Insurance, through which medical care is provided to people who voluntarily join the IMSS.

A total of 194 thousand 400 insured in the Voluntary Continuation of the Mandatory Regime.

Domestic workers

The IMSS reported that during May 22,235 people joined the Pilot Program for Domestic Workers.

This is 2,693.3 percent more than the insured workers in the previous scheme of modality 34 “Domestic Workers”.

Of these 22,235 people, a total of 36,400 potential beneficiaries are expected.

The average monthly salary associated with Pilot Program for Domestic Workers it is 5,089 pesos, while the average salary for modality 34 “Domestic Workers”Is 4,586 pesos.

During his morning conference this Friday, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador estimated that 345 thousand jobs were lost due to the pandemic of the COVID coronavirus-19 in the country.

“I estimate that 345 thousand jobs were lost in May. In April 555 thousand were lost and in May the loss was 340 thousand, 350 thousand, we are already talking about 200 thousand less lost jobs. June is better because economic activity was carefully opened, “he said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital