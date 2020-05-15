May 15, 2020 | 5:00 am

The high uncertainty that prevails in the financial markets has left a winner this year: gold and specifically, the Mexican centennial.

The centennial price closed Thursday at record levels and may still get an extra boost.

The advance of gold in international markets and the fall of the peso against the dollar are the factors that play in favor of the centennial, which closed at 31,500 pesos to purchase and 51,500 pesos on sale on Thursday, at Citibanamex branches.

Physical currencies, such as the centennial, are long-term investments, due to the wide differentials that exist between the purchase and sale of the asset.

In the case of Citibanamex, the differential is 20,000 pesos per currency. Whoever wants to acquire a centennial would have to pay 51,500 pesos, while whoever wants to make their investment liquid (sell a gold coin), would receive 31,500 pesos.

Citibanamex is not the only one that buys and sells physical currencies. At least BBVA and Banorte are other institutions that make the centennial’s purchase and sale price known to the general public daily, although the range may be more extensive.

Each financial institution has its own differential between the purchase and sale price, in order to balance its operations and generate profits

said Guillermo Delgado, director of operations at Black WallStreet Capital.

If a person bought a centennial a decade ago, in May 2010, they paid around 19,000 pesos. If you decided to sell it, for example, at BBVA, you would receive 47,000 pesos, equivalent to a nominal return of 147%.

For those who want to capitalize their earnings in centenarians, it is a good time to sell. However, for those who are interested in buying this currency, it is convenient to wait for prices to drop.

Guillermo Barba, editor of Top Money Report, financial bulletin commented.

One factor that can put downward pressure on price is the condition of the currency. If it is in poor condition, scratched or dented, the price will decrease.

Uncertainty on the road

The price of gold in international markets has risen 14.11% so far this year, to $ 1,731.33 per ounce, while the dollar has advanced 27.44% over the peso. The spot exchange rate closed on Thursday at 24.0680 pesos per dollar, according to data from Banco de México.

Expectations are set for gold to continue rising, due to the risk factors that exist in the market, such as the economic impact that COVID-19 has had, which caused a contraction of Mexico’s GDP of 2.4% real annual in the first quarter of the year.

Median analysts expect the country’s economy to contract 7.5% year-over-year, according to the latest Citibanamex survey.

There is room for an appreciation of gold towards an area of ​​$ 1,800 per ounce, in the medium term, while, for the exchange rate, it is likely to see it oscillate between 23.25 and 25.30 pesos per dollar.

commented Santiago Leal, deputy director of exchange rate strategy at Banorte Casa de Bolsa.

In addition to issues related to COVID-19, such as the pace of the economic reopening and if there is a second outbreak of infections, there are issues that can put pressure on the market, such as new trade tensions between the United States and China, as well as the presidential elections in United States, in November.

Countries of Europe and Asia present problems and a rebound in the infections of COVID-19 with the return to their activities, which shows that this process will be gradual. This is what is generating uncertainty and pressure in global markets, said Juan Carlos Morales, director of Economic Analysis at WMA Mexico.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, has classified the pandemic as “the Chinese plague”, and has accused the Asian country of trying cyberattacks to access reports of a vaccine and COVID-19 treatments.

As I have said for a long time, dealing with China is a very expensive thing to do. We just made a great Trade Deal, the ink was barely dry, and the World was hit by the Plague from China. 100 Trade Deals wouldn’t make up the difference – and all those innocent lives lost! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

Banorte Casa de Bolsa’s expectations on gold and the exchange rate do not incorporate additional shocks that could be related to a new contagion outbreak or a major increase in the trade war between the United States and China.