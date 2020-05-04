In order to contribute to facing Covid-19, the sporting goods store Centauro joins several football personalities and embarks on the “Corona Challenge”. The project has more than 150 athletes, from different clubs around the world, who donated exclusive shirts for the action, in order to raise funds to help vulnerable families and to purchase medical supplies.

Centauro becomes responsible for the distribution of the project, offering its logistics infrastructure for the delivery of the shirts. With deliveries all over Brazil, the sporting goods chain will take the items, with free shipping, to the homes of people who have purchased the shirts donated to the project, to also help in the fight against the coronavirus. Centauro will also contribute more than 80 products to be sold on the website www.desafiocorona.com.br.

Among them, Internacional shirts signed by names like Marcelo Lomba, Rodrigo Lindoso and Heitor Rodrigues and an Arsenal relic signed by the 2016 and 2017 team idols, such as Aaron Ramsey, Peter Cech, Carl Jenkinson, Musafi and Jeff Adelaide, among others. In addition, football fans will find on sale pairs of gloves from goalkeepers Victor, from Atlético Mineiro, and Paulo Victor, from Grêmio.

Conceived by Danny Morais, defender of Santa Cruz, and Guilherme Alf, Public Relations in the artistic and sports field, the line of names mobilized by the initiative is drawn by goalkeeper Alisson, from Liverpool and the Brazilian National Team, and Denílson, five-time champion and, currently , presenter. Both have a fundamental role in engaging ball professionals and encouraging people interested in helping.

So far, the action has raised more than R $ 117 thousand and part of the amount has already been allocated to the Municipal Fund for the Elderly (Recife), the Hospital of Ijui (Rio Grande do Sul), and the Edmilson Foundation, which supports families in situations of vulnerability. In addition, institutions serving children and adolescents, such as Abrigo Reviver and Nossa Turma (São Paulo), also received donations for the purchase of basic food baskets.

To check out the popular shirts and their due donors, in addition to more details and information about the Corona Challenge, visit: www.desafiocorona.com.br.

Valuing the health and safety of all customers and people involved in the distribution, Centauro emphasizes that all deliveries are being carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the health authorities.

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos