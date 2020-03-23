Census with coronavirus; optimism in dark times; Banxico measures

Banco de México decided to launch several measures to provide liquidity in the market, writes José Yuste in Excelsior.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

No more Fobaproas …

At the end of 2018, Fobaproa (today renamed IPAB) had liabilities of one billion pesos, according to its own audited balance. At his birth – his creators, Ernesto Zedillo and Felipe Calderón very smilingly admitted – he assumed private debts for 1.2 billion dollars through a sordid Prianist pact. Four six-year terms passed, including those of Fox and Peña Nieto, and they did not pay the debt.

It is worth remembering two formulas that were proposed at the time – that is, before Fobaproa was formalized – in the face of the financial crisis. They are market. One, from the financier (now deceased), Manuel Espinosa Yglesias, founder of Bancomer: the bankers should pay their debts with their assets, not endorse them to the government. Two: Carlos Slim proposed that the State should provide bankers with lines of credit to solve the situation, that they would have to pay, but not assume their debts. (A similar scheme followed the United States that saved companies like General Motors from bankruptcy.) A combination of both formulas could be applied today, but in no other way Fobaproa.

Captains in Reform:

Ask yourself!

The Covid-19 forced to make adjustments to the Inegi, chaired by Julio Santaella, as its army of pollsters entered the final phase of the 2020 Population and Housing Census, just when the precautionary measures are stronger. Since last week, the interviewers had to avoid physical contact, take a meter and a half away from the person who answers the questionnaire and even ask the questions through the fence, window or balcony of the house

In your case, if the interviewers belonged to the groups identified as high risk for the new coronavirus, they will not carry out interviews in the AND the new home. The Census has a deadline of March 27, so as of today the Inegi will intensify a campaign for the population to respond to the Census online at the census2020.mx site or by calling 800 11 146 34. The alternative applies to people who receive a letter of invitation, but still there is suspense about the conclusion in form with the initially anticipated term.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Optimism in dark times

We live in dark times. They will be because of what is going to happen to us in health as well as what is already happening to us in economic matters. But, in both areas it will get much worse. I hope I’m wrong, but it is not impossible that Mexico will be one of the nations hardest hit by the crisis, in health, due to the delay in implementing more severe measures of social distancing, and in the economy, due to the fact that we came from a year of stagnation.

With this panorama, why should one be optimistic? Because this type of crisis is not eternal and there is “one day later”. And it is probable that at that time we have a better country than the one that exists today. The great pandemics in history, on some occasions, unleashed changes that in the long run were for the best.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

The new Barzón of the rich?

If Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not want the country to collapse socially and economically, he will have to deal with what for 18 years he used as one of his main political flags. The President of the Republic has no other choice: he will have to launch his own Ucabe, the so-called Coordinating Unit for the Business Banking Agreement, an extension of the battered Fobaproa. We say that AMLO is going to need a Ucabe because the economic crisis that is coming from Covid-19 is beginning to devastate all the companies and the workforce that depends on them.

The secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, and his squire, the undersecretary Gabriel Yorio, will do badly if at this point they start inventing the black thread. They have to draw on historical memory. The Ucabe of the 4T will make its way as López Obrador gives signs of not leaving the business sector to his fate. In this situation, the government will turn against its will, partner of hundreds of businesses.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Banxico: order and liquidity

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested to the Bank of Mexico not to use international reserves to stop depreciation. The statement of the chief executive is striking because it implies that the central bank could be analyzing this option. But above all it is striking when the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), by virtue of its autonomy legally established in 1994, does not defend a certain level of the exchange rate, as was done in previous times.

Banco de México and the Treasury work in coordination, with the same objective: to give order and liquidity to the markets. Banxico is a long way from using international reserves to defend the peso, thanks to the autonomy that the government of the fourth transformation fortunately continues to respect.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

Liquidity, the name of the game

Banco de México decided to launch several measures to provide liquidity in the market. Liquidity is the name of the game. Businesses and individuals will need cheap credit, access to money flows, to be able to operate and invest at times when the economy stalls, falls and is heading for recession. The Governor of Banco de México, Alejandro Díaz de León, explains the package of measures to provide the liquidity that the Governing Board determined last Friday.

1.-Advance the monetary policy decision to lower interest rates and, on this occasion, the decline was much stronger, from 50 basis points, from 7% to 6.50%; 2.-Reduce the Deposit of Monetary Regulation (DRM), from 320 billion pesos, to 270 billion pesos; 3.-They support the Ordinary Additional Liquidity Facility, which is reduced from 2.2 times the interbank interest rate to 1.1; 4.-Banxico will auction more dollars by having the United States Federal Reserve Line (swap line) for up to 60 billion dollars; and 5.-Banxico, together with the Treasury, improve the Government Debt Market Makers Program, with the aim of giving more rotation to government instruments.