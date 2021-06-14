censored scene from Batman and Catwoman from season 3

The third season of the animated series “Harley Quinn” is going to show the love affair between Harley Quinn and Posion Ivy. A relationship that also exists in the comics. The series has generally been quite open, but heading into the new season they wanted to go one step further.

As confirmed by one of the showrunners of the animated series, Justin Halpern, they had planned to include a quite intimate scene between Batman and Catwoman ahead of the new episodes of the third season. A scene that is not usually very common in this type of superhero products.

Both Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, showrunners responsible for the series, applaud all the support they receive from DC Comics in their decisions for the series. However, there is always a limit. That limit was reached when they placed a scene in which Batman reached the depths of Catwoman. This is what he explains when he says that thanks to the fact that most of the main characters in the series are villains, they can do many things that heroes cannot.

It’s incredibly rewarding and free to use characters that are considered villains because you have so much more leeway, ”explains co-showrunner Justin Halpern. A perfect example of this is the third season of Harley, in which we had a moment where Batman was giving Catwoman s ** o oral. DC said, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t do that at all. Heroes don’t do that. ‘ So we said, ‘Are you saying that heroes are selfish lovers?’ They said, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It is difficult to sell a toy if Batman is also being s ** or oral to someone ‘.

“Harley Quinn” premiered in 2019 on DC Universe and was integrated into HBO Max after the platform closed. The series centers on Harley after an epic breakup with the Joker, and critics have praised her for her stellar voice cast and adult spin on countless classic DC characters, including Batman and his gallery of villains. The animation has a voice cast consisting of Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Diedrich Bader, Alan Tudyk, Rahul Kohli, Christopher Meloni, Tony Hale, Ron Funches, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, JB Smoove and Sam Richardson.

The third season does not have a release date yet, but this February we knew that they were beginning to record the voices for the series. Its premiere at least is expected to occur at the end of this 2021.

