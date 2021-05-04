Censored Russian news agency solicits bitcoin donations

The independent news agency of Russia, Meduza, announced on April 26 that, after being declared by the Ministry of Justice of that country as a “foreign agent”, it sees the need to request donations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies .

According to Meduza editor Ivan Kolpakov adding the “foreign agent” notice to each publication of the medium, including where they place the advertising, it will bring financial problemsAs they will lose “a significant number” of advertisers and that could mean the “death of Meduza.”

“No media outlet labeled ‘foreign agent’ can practice full-fledged journalism. This designation destroys our business, ”Kolpakov explained, in a document posted on the Meduza website.

Faced with such a situation, Meduza launched a campaign requesting resources through bitcoin, ether, Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, BNB, Monero, and Zcash. Apart from the financial help that donations would represent, another reason that Meduza justifies for the use of cryptocurrencies is privacy that these allow.

For Kolpakov, there is great political repression in Russia and people might be worried that your personal data reach the hands of the Government.

In other statements to a specialized medium, Kolpakov indicated that they hope to expand the list of cryptocurrencies accepted by Meduza.

In the first instance, it ensures that they chose bitcoin and ether because of their popularity, and BNB, through the Binance Smart Chain, for the low commissions when making transactions. They are even studying the possibility of selling their own non-fungible tokens (NFT).

“We believe in cryptocurrencies and blockchain, we believe that it is the future of global finance. In addition, for many years, our readers have been asking for an option to donate cryptocurrencies ”, highlighted the editor-in-chief of Medusa.

In this way, Meduza has joined other Russian groups, including the political organization of the opposition Alexey Navalny, who have embraced cryptocurrencies for their livelihood.

Navalny raised millions of dollars in BTC

In September 2020, CriptoNoticias reported that Russian opponent Alexei Navalny received millions of dollars in donations in bitcoin (BTC) since 2016.

The figure stood on September 3 at 650.3 BTC, currently that would be around $ 37 million. The funds allocated to the opposition politician were mostly spent or sent to other bitcoin addresses.

Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent and was in an induced coma in a hospital in Berlin, Germany. Until last January 18 he arrived in Russia, where he was arrested and sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating probation.