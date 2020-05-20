May 19, 2020 | 7:18 pm

Alfonso Morcos, general director of the National Center for Energy Control, appeared before the Energy Commission of the Senate of the Republic and defended that if the electricity demand falls to more than 10%, it is reason enough to stop the tests of about 2.3 GW of clean energy that were in progress or about to start.

“As demand grows during the year, if the risk of the proportion of capacity under test is less, we can do the tests; but not in these conditions, “said Morcos.

Gustavo Villa, director of operation and planning of the National Electric System, revealed that Cenace suspended tests for 15 start-ups and two capacity increases, totaling 2,326 MW installed. Of this capacity, 754 MW are wind (six plants), while the rest is photovoltaic.

The approval of Cenace to clean energy plants is a guarantee that they have sufficient reliability to be part of the national system, said Xóchitl Gálvez, a member of the commission, in addition to the fact that the problems indicated in the recent agreement are not exclusive to this type. of technologies.

Raúl Bolaños Cacho, senator for the Green Party, pointed out that beyond party affiliations, it is impossible to defend an agreement that goes against what is being done in the other developed countries of the world. In addition, he expressed his disagreement with the ways in which these changes are being implemented, since he considered them “by decree.”

The senators also pointed to the change in position of Morcos, who in the past has expressed his approval of clean energy exploration and even led the start of some generation projects on the Isthmus.

Julén Rementería, secretary of the commission, stressed that the changes proposed in the agreement are illegal, and that the modification to electricity consumption as a result of the pandemic does not represent sufficient justification for them.

“Engineer Morcos, you are there to enforce the law and they are not doing it,” he said.

Armando Guadiana, president of the commission, reiterated that Mexico has to move forward in renewable energy, and said that the obstacles presented by the agreement will be temporary and are driven by the situation of isolation.

The senators rebuked the director of Cenace, but the responses were not publicly transmitted due to some technical flaws. A staff member of one of the senators narrated to The CEO that (Morcos) “did not say anything that had already been discussed throughout the meeting.”

The controversy follows a measure taken last month by Cenace, which regulates electricity supply, to suspend the operation of new renewable energy plants in Mexico, and has sparked complaints from Canada and the European Union.

The three provisional suspensions to the agreement of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) granted on Monday by a federal judge are just the beginning of the looming legal avalanche for the Ministry of Energy.

The affected companies are cooperating with each other and sharing information so that as many individual remedies as possible are successful.

“We are still analyzing impact and regulatory framework issues. We are all in communication looking at what else we can coordinate together, but in the end the shelters have to be inserted per impacted plant, although this does not mean that there is no union, “he told THE CEO a source inside one of the affected companies, who preferred to remain anonymous.