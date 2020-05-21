Cenace filed a complaint against the provisional suspension of the agreement that stops the operation of new renewable energy plants

The National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) filed a complaint in court against the provisional suspension of the agreement that stops the operation of new renewable energy plants, the Federal electricity commission (CFE)

The decision of the judges to suspend the Agreement to guarantee the efficiency, Quality, Reliability, Continuity and Security of the National Electric System of April 29, puts the individual interest above the general population, said the CFE through its Corporate Communication coordinator, Luis Bravo Navarro.

He considered that by granting the temporary suspension, the judges ignored the circumstance that the purpose of the agreement is to ensure the health and life of people through the uninterrupted operation of the electric service in clinics and hospitals that treat cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

For this reason and in the face of “serious and delicate legal irregularities“, Cenace filed a complaint with the Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters in turn, he pointed out.

Cenace said in a statement that it has been notified of the various amparo lawsuits and “it is serving and respecting the judicial instruction, in the terms of the respective Agreement ”.

He insisted that the acts that are imputed refer to the National Electric System reserved to the State and considered strategic and priority in accordance with the Mexican Constitution.

The agency ordered on Wednesday the reactivation of pre-operational tests of 17 power plants in wind and photovoltaic energy that it had suspended on Tuesday with “the purpose of giving attention to what was determined by the courts.”

The notification of regulator It also establishes that “the license corresponding ”to those plants that had not started with the tests but that they already had them programmed for “an immediate future”.

Several energy companies They filed appeals for protection in the courts against the controversial Cenace agreement that forced them to stop the implementation of solar and wind power plants.

Among the complainers are the Spanish company FV Mexsolar XI, which builds a solar park in the state of Veracruz, and the Mexican Dolores Wind.

With information from EFE