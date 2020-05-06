May 6, 2020 | 5:00 am

The National Energy Control Center (Cenace) published on Friday an agreement by which it suspends pre-operational tests of intermittent power plants, which for analysts represents a blow to clean generation plants and that could even be the first step to close the wholesale electricity market.

“They don’t like the wholesale electricity market. It is not that they do not like renewable energy, but they do not like that other participants can enter, they do not like the competition and they want CFE to have all the possible income ”, explained Elie Villeda, analyst of the energy sector.

To achieve this, Villeda believes that his final task will be to suspend or try to remove it, in one way or another.

In the electricity market, one of the underlying issues in the agreement is to probe the spirits of the private sector to see if a step forward is taken in the intention of undoing the electricity market, considers René Narváez, another sector specialist.

It could be the card that lays the foundations to see what lies ahead and that is why the sector has reacted so quickly: because it is a matter of survival

The rejection of private intervention, which has been translated into energy policy, is also fueled by the lack of familiarity with the advantages of clean generation sources, the need to grow the demand for Pemex fuel oil and the continued focus on the concept of national energy sovereignty.

Fuel oil would be one of the main reasons for the change approved by Cenace, since Pemex is not going to reduce its operation in refineries from the oil it extracts. Also for its refusal to regulatory changes in general. Starting this year, international regulation forces ships to decrease their consumption of this hydrocarbon by 50%, so demand would have fallen even before the period of isolation.

Regarding energy sovereignty, Villeda highlighted that, although some parks are owned by foreign companies, dependence on gas and coal also ties the supply of these inputs from countries such as the United States and Australia, so the outlook is not much better .

The Cenace agreement stands as the third major action in the opposite direction to a policy that promotes the use of clean energy, assumed by the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which directly affects the viability of these projects.

First was the cancellation of long-term auctions and the second was the change to the regulations for the issuance of clean energy certificates (CELs). Like the current changes, the first two caused immediate rejection by the private sector and raised questions about its technical justification.

The drop that spills the glass

Cenace’s move drew the attention of the Business Coordinating Council, which threatened to take legal action. According to Narváez, the fact that this is not the first measure affecting private groups, coupled with the immediate impact, could have accelerated their actions.

The justification for stopping the tests was the fragility of the transmission network.

Alfonso Gutiérrez, country manager for Antuko México, explained that the difficulty in calculating daily demand could be a sufficient technical reason to stop these tests, but warned that the rest of the text of the agreement is much more problematic.

The document allows Cenace to modify the category under which certain plants are registered, to go from “dispatchable” to “not dispatchable”, which could give those who consume fuel oil produced by Pemex the quality of ‘must run’, thus increasing the consumption of hydrocarbon and also the pollution indexes of the national system.

Another problem with the agreement is the fact that the attribution of making these types of adjustments should rest with the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and not with Cenace. Even a source mentioned that members of the CRE have expressed surprise at the actions of the center, and that they could make their position public in the near future.

Santiago Arroyo, a lawyer specialized in the energy sector, explained that CRE is the body in charge of implementing mechanisms and guidelines to ensure the supply and integrity of the system in a contingency like the current one, which is why this should have been the institution that promulgated the agreement.

In this sense, he pointed out that Cenace is taking on responsibilities that do not correspond to it, reason why they would be incurring dangerous land, even in criminal matters.

A further problem in the text is the lack of a specific temporality for the proposed changes.

If there were a definite time, I would not worry, but we know that the current administration has a lot of resistance to private clean plants, and now they have the perfect excuse to say ‘ah, it is suspended because there is COVID-19 ′

Gutiérrez said.

The agreement mentions that the changes are necessary during the contingency period, but Narváez stressed that a health contingency and an electrical contingency are not the same thing, and that they even have little relation to each other.

“That is not trivial, because the unfortunate situation does not directly affect the electricity market. Cenace brought to events considered for many years, that it is good that they have them identified, but that they have nothing to do with the battery of what was stated in the agreement.

The light at the end of the tunnel

Investment conditions in the country are deteriorating, mainly due to decisions that the federal government has made within the energy sector. The Cenace deal could further undermine investment intentions in this and other industries.

However, the three analysts agreed that Mexico has attractive conditions, and most investments have a longer life time than that of an administration, so some investors could bring money regardless of the current risk.

“It is important to think about the life of assets. A solar power plant is not a thing that is developed and built in a year or two, and it is an asset that generates stable income for 30 years. Investors know that the rules of the market today are complicated, but this will not last long: even with another Morena government, with other people at the forefront, it would be of a different nature, “said Gutiérrez.