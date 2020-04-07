The company’s decision is similar to that made by other large companies established in Mexico, such as Grupo Modelo.

..- Cemex suspended its production in Mexico until April 30 due to the health emergency due to the coronavirus.

The Mexican cement company, one of the largest in the world, took the measure to comply with the Mexican government’s provision of March 31, which orders the suspension of non-essential activities in the country until that date to mitigate the expansion of the coronavirus.

The firm said in a statement on Monday that “it maintains communication with the Mexican government to determine if any of its products or services is necessary to guarantee the continuity of the essential activities defined in the decree.”

He added that it is ready to resume operations in compliance with stricter health and safety requirements, “if federal authorities say the construction industry must restart activities earlier than scheduled.”

The company, which has operations in more than 50 countries, also said it has identified initiatives to reduce its costs by 200 million dollars due to the impact of the pandemic and that it is also evaluating postponing investments that it had contemplated for 2020.

The company’s decision is similar to that made by other large companies based in Mexico, such as Grupo Modelo, maker of the popular Corona beer, which also announced a stoppage in its production to comply with the government’s measure.

Mexico registered 2,143 confirmed coronavirus cases and 94 deaths as of Sunday.

Read also: AMLO offers more austerity to revive economy against coronavirus