Cemex CEO seeks to grow closer to home after reducing debt

(Bloomberg) – Cemex SAB has turned the page after a decade of defensive plays to keep the company afloat, and is now looking to grow, said Fernando González, CEO of the largest cement producer in America.

The growth will come from greater focus and capacity in the markets in which Cemex already operates: the United States, Europe and Mexico, González, 66, told Bloomberg News in an interview on June 24 in New York. That will mean reducing your presence in emerging markets and going greener.

“It is very comforting, after so many years, to see a very positive outlook,” said González, who has led the company since 2014. “We have managed to recover the company little by little.”

A more stable capital structure allows San Pedro Garza García, Mexico-based Cemex to change focus for the first time in more than a decade. The company is committed to supplying carbon-free cement by 2050, and is one of the first publicly traded companies to link senior executive compensation to green goals.

The coveted investment grade rating is finally within reach, Cemex executives said last week, allowing the company to define what growth means after years of adjustments.

Cemex shares have risen 64% this year through Wednesday, to 16.82 pesos, far outperforming its peers in the construction materials sector. Stocks also perform the second best in Mexico’s benchmark index and analysts believe they remain attractive.

“Even after the huge rise in the price of shares, they are still overvalued,” wrote analysts at Banco Santander SA led by Alan Alanis, in a June 28 note. They raised their indicative price to 24 pesos, which suggests a potential upside of around 40%.

Cemex’s history over the last decade has been one of debt repayment and asset sales to sharpen the company’s focus, obtain additional resources, and reduce costs where possible. The company has reduced its debt by roughly $ 7 billion since 2011, when it reached about $ 18 billion.

With leverage reduced to about 3.2 times net debt over adjusted earnings, Cemex plans to grow by exploring investments in more than 400 projects for a total value of US $ 4 billion, either developing new projects or acquiring others.

“Ten years ago we wanted to be in 250 countries, like the United Nations, but now that is not necessarily the case,” said González, who previously served as Cemex’s chief financial officer. “The United States and Europe are our main priorities, where we will continue to invest heavily, along with Mexico, which is natural for us.”

Ongoing projects

The company has around US $ 925 million in projects under development, primarily focused on expanding capacity, where returns are typically high over four to five years.

A new infrastructure bill in the US could add US $ 470 million to Cemex’s revenues over the next eight years starting in 2022, according to Santander estimates. The company is also likely to benefit from the recovery in cement consumption.

“We see the company entering a new, more dynamic chapter in its corporate life after nearly 15 years burdened by huge debt burdens,” Santander analysts wrote.

Go green

Last month, Cemex announced more aggressive efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions. It now aims for a reduction of more than 40% by 2030 and is investing $ 60 million annually to achieve it.

The company plans to use alternative fuels with high biomass content and to reduce the amount of clinker (the cooked mixture of limestone and clay) in the products through the use of mixed cements. It also wants to offset emissions. Once the company reaches investment grade, Cemex will consider the possibility of issuing bonds linked to sustainability.

González says the company is ahead of the regulatory curve in the US and Mexico, as it has had to meet much stricter European standards. And those greener guidelines are being replicated across all operations.

“It is a philosophy of the company, we already have that mentality, although the standards are not there yet,” he said.

But cement production is inherently polluting, and as more carbon-emitting industries raise capital tied to green goals, some investors and analysts are wondering if this is really green or just greenwashing.

González affirms that Cemex’s objectives are real and achievable, and that the variable part of their remuneration is linked as of this year to the achievement of the company’s ecological objectives.

“We have placed a lot of emphasis on being at the level, or even beyond, the expectations of society in terms of action against climate change,” said González. “It is a great challenge, but also comforting to know that we can do it.”

