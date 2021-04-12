Celtics rally and prevent Nuggets’ ninth straight win

04/12/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

EFE

The Boston Celtics won this Sunday from a comeback on the Denver Nuggets court by 87-105 on a special afternoon for power forward Jayson Tatum, who added a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Nuggets thus saw their unbeaten run interrupted, which spanned eight wins.

Besides Tatum, the other four Celtics starters had double-digit basket production, including guard Jaylen Brown, who contributed 20.

Tatum and Brown were the ones who spearheaded the astonishing 3-31 streak that helped the Celtics turn game history as the Nuggets looked good on their way to their ninth straight win after taking a partial advantage of 79-65 in the third quarter, thanks to a triple by Argentine rookie Facundo Campazzo.

From that point on, Boston outscored the Nuggets 8-40 to reach the end of the game.

The Celtics had been limited to 16 points in the first quarter and they were down to 14 points from the start.

But Brown started the epic run with a basket of wits and Tatum provided the highlights, including eight straight points on a trio of free throws, a suspension and a triple.

Both players, Tatum (illness) and Brown (pain in the left knee) ended up being the main protagonists despite being listed as questionable before the start of the game.

The Celtics’ victory (28-26) was the third in a row and allowed them to share with the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat the fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

While the Nuggets saw their best winning streak of the season broken despite the triple-double achieved by Serbian center Nikola Jokic, who finished the game with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Power forward Michael Porter Jr. also contributed a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, but missed 11 of the 12 3-pointers that were ultimately going to be a losing factor for his team.

Porter Jr.’s lack of inspiration was the one that Campazzo had, who continued to start in the position of Canadian Jamal Murray, injured, and contributed 14 points, with 3 of 3 from outside the perimeter, in addition to distributing four assists and capturing three rebounds.

The former Real Madrid player finished with five baskets from six field goals and he also hit the only pitch he made from the personnel line.

He also put a stopper, lost two balls and committed a personal foul, in the 33 minutes he was on the field, but like the rest of the Nuggets players, in the fourth period they could not control the gale that turned the Celtics attack.

Forward Will Barton with 13 points completed the list of the four Nuggets players who had double-digit numbers, but who did not get the decisive goals to fall on the side of the Denver team (34-19), who remain fourth in the league. Western Conference.

The Nuggets lost for the first time since acquiring power forward Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline, a move that made them a legitimate title contender.

The defeat was only the fourth in 21 games since last February 27. and the first since February 24 in Toronto.