Celtics center achieved a block mark that had not been done in 47 years

The player of the Boston Celtics, Robert williams set a new record for his team and is having the most blocks in a game in the Playoffs of the NBA.

Robert williams managed to give 9 blocks in the game before the Brooklyn Nets, a mark that for 47 years had not been seen in his team of the NBA Boston Celtics.

The center Robert williams by giving this amount of blocks he got one of the best games of his career in the NBA.

The most curious and important thing is that Robert williams achieved all these blocks came off the bench in just 23 minutes of play in the NBA.

