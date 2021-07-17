Celtic sign the scorer from Vissel de Iniesta

07/16/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

Vissel Kobe and Celtic Glasgow have reached an agreement for the transfer of the striker Japanese international Kyogo Furuhashi (26 years old), JLeague’s top scorer this season (14 goals). It is one of the most important transfer operations in Japanese football in all its history and has been carried out by lto Sports & Life agency, representing Kyogo since 2019. The negotiations have been led by Kyogo Furuhashi’s manager, Joel Borràs.

The player will sign for 4 seasons and travel to Glasgow in the next few days, once the pertinent medical examination has been completed. Before, Kyogo will play his last game with Vissel Kobe this Saturday, July 17, at Cerezo Osaka. and will say goodbye to the club where he has been playing since July 2018, coming from FC Gifu de la Jleague2.

In the last 3 years, Kyogo has shared a dressing room at Vissel Kobe with Andrés Iniesta and Sergi Samper, with whom he maintains an excellent relationship. Casually, Kyogo and Sergi were born the same day (20.01.95) and they are known in Japan as the “Kobe Brothers & rdquor; for their good connection both on and off the field.