© photo by Antonello Sammarco / Image Sport
Tuesday 09 June 2020 00: 36Europe
by José M. Díaz
Neil Lennon, Celtic coach, conveyed to the leaders, notes the Sun, his desire to retain Odsonne Edouard (22) for next season. The tip is sought by several English clubs after their excellent season in Scotland.
