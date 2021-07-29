Celtic knocked out in extra time by Midtjylland

A goal early in extra time by Nigerian Raphael Nwadike capped the comeback and gave Danish Midtjylland a 2-1 victory on Wednesday to eliminate Scottish Celtic Glasgow in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

After the 1-1 recorded in Glasgow, Celtic went ahead as soon as the second half started with a goal from Callum McGregor (48 ‘), but Australian Awer Mabil scored the equalizer in the 61st minute to send the duel into extra time, which was resolved for Midtjylland by Raphael Nwadike (94 ‘).

Midtjylland will face each other in the third round with PSV Eindhoven, who ditched Galatasaray after winning 1-2 in Istanbul in the second leg, a move after 5-1 in the first leg.

The Englishman Noni Madueke, in the 37th minute, and Marco van Ginkel, in the 59th minute, left the tie for sentencing. Senegalese Mbaye Diagne scored the 1-2 for the Turkish team six minutes from the end, when PSV played with ten for the expulsion by double warning of Frenchman Olivier Boscagli (m.74), who saw the two yellow cards in just nine minutes .

Celtic will have to settle for the Europa League, in which they will have the Czech Jablonec as their first opponent.

The Red Star of Belgrade also accesses the third previous one, which came back from 2-1 conceded in the first leg against the Kazakh Kairat Almaty with a resounding 5-0.

Results of the second previous (round)

Tuesday

Flora (EST) 0 – LEGIA (POL) 1 (going 1-2)

HJK (FIN) 2 – MALMÖ (SUE) 2 (1-2)

Omonia (CYP) 0 – DINAMO ZAGREB (CRO) 1 (0-2)

Zalgiris (LTU) 1 – FERENCVAROS (HUN) 3 (0-2)

Wednesday

Neftci Baku (AZE) 0 – OLYMPIACOS (GRE) 1 (0-1)

SHERIFF (MDA) 3 – Alashkert (ARM) 1 (1-0)

CFR CLUJ (RUM) 2 – Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) 0 (2-1)

MIDTJYLLAND (DIN) 2 – Celtic (ESC) 1 (1-1)

Galatasaray (TUR) 1 – PSV EINDHOVEN (NED) 2 (1-5)

LUDOGORETS (BUL) 3 – Mura (SLO) 1 (0-0)

YOUNG BOYS (SUI) 3 – Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 (0-0)

SPARTA PRAGUE (CZE) 2 – Rapid Vienna (AUT) 0 (1-2)

RED STAR (SRB) 5 – Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 0 (1-2)

Third round crosses:

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) -Legia Warsaw (POL)

CFR Cluj (RUM) -Young Boys (SUI)

Olympiacos (GRE) -Ludogorets (BUL)

Red Star (SRB) -Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Malmö (SWE) -Rangers (SCO)

Ferencváros (HUN) -Slavia Prague (CZE).