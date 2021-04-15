Celta’s second most valuable player Fran Beltrán ponders his departure

The fourth most expensive signing

The Spanish international player under-21 Fran Beltrán, with a contract with Celta de Vigo until June 2023, acknowledged this Thursday that he is considering leaving the blue team because he needs “more minutes.” Fran Beltrán, 22, is the second most valuable footballer on the Celtian squad, equaled with Santi Mina and Brais Méndez.

“If it is to go out to have minutes, of course I consider it. This is not the first time I have said it. If I’m only going to have a few minutes here, I think the best thing is to go out because a young player has to play ”, he commented in his appearance before journalists.

In this sense, the Madrid midfielder made it clear that not even a hypothetical qualification to play in Europe next season would change his idea. “I have to think about myself and, sometimes, you have to take one step back and then go two”.

Fran Beltrán has been relegated by the Peruvian Renato Tapia

“I am young and I need to play. This season I have not had the minutes I expected, ”said Fran Beltrán, who has been harmed by Eduardo Coudet’s bet to play with a single pivot because that position is reserved for the Peruvian international Renato Tapia, indisputable for the Argentine coach.

The midfielder, for whom Celta paid eight million euros to Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2018, being the fourth most expensive signing in the club’s history, recalled that only with Antonio Mohamed has he had continuity in the team, despite the fact that Five coaches have already passed through Balaídos with him on the squad.

“It is more difficult to be confident when you don’t have minutes or you don’t have the minutes you want. There trust is lost and that is what happened to me. I lost that confidence and this year I am recovering it, “said Beltrán, who offered to play in both the Tapia and Denis Suárez positions:” Those two positions are ideal for me and I don’t mind playing in one or in other”.

