Celta will celebrate its anniversary against Osasuna

Celta de Vigo already knows the rival’s date and time against which it will celebrate its 98th anniversary. When the schedules for the second day became official, the Galicians learned that they will face Osasuna on Monday, August 23, starting at 10 p.m., which is the same day that the club was founded in 1923.

In this way, the celestial table will be able to commemorate the almost centenary of its creation in a game against a rival of the same substance and that allows it to start on the right foot in a season in which the dynamics of the past are expected to continue and stop fighting for permanence to go on to fight for higher heights.

For this, the transfer market continues to be important both to strengthen itself and to get even with some players that Coudet does not have. The last, the ‘Toro’ Fernández who was loaned out to the Mexican league