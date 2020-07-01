The VAR continues to generate controversy. The last to arrive has been in Mallorca-Celta of day 33 of the Santander League. It was the 6th minute of the game when Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea pointed out a penalty in favor of the locals when there doesn’t even seem to be contact between Santi Mina and Dani Rodríguez.

Incredible what happened at the Mallorca stadium when Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea signaled a penalty in favor of the Vermilion team for an alleged demise of Santi Mina to Dani Rodríguez. For six minutes they were reviewing the play from the VAR room and the referee himself Basque came over to look at the images on the monitor.

As much as repetitions were seen, it seemed incredible that this action could be pointed out as a penalty. If there was contact, it would have been a touch that was not enough to send the ball to the cal point. From Burgos Bengoetxea, after consulting the images, he pointed to the eleven meters before the stupor of the Celta players. Budimir converted the penalty and made it 1-0 on the scoreboard in the 13th minute.