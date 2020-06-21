Celtic added three points to his locker after earning a worked win over Alaves, who won 6-0 this Sunday in the Abanca Balaídos. Celtic He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after tying 0-0 in the last game played against Real Valladolid. Regarding the visiting team, Alaves He came from beating 2-0 in his fief to Real society in the last game held. With this marker, the Vigo set is sixteenth, while Alaves It is thirteenth after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the team from Vigo, who premiered the light with a goal of Murillo in the 14th minute. After a new play the scoreboard grew Celtic, increasing distances thanks to a goal from 11 meters Iago Aspas after 20 minutes. He added the local team again, increasing the advantage through a bit of Rafinha at 40 minutes. Scored again Celtic by means of a new goal of Rafinha, who thus achieved a double just before the final whistle, specifically at 42, concluding the first part with the result of 4-0.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard with a maximum penalty of Nolith after 79 minutes. After this, a new chance allowed the team from Vigo to increase their score with a goal from Santi Mina on . of the end, in 86, thus ending the match with the score of 6-0.

The coach of Celtic gave way to Bradarić, Nolith, Brais Méndez, Santi Mina and Aidoo by Yokuşlu, Rafinha, Beltran, Iago Aspas and Murillo, while Alaves gave the green light to Ximo Navarro, Paulino, He and, Burke and Rioja, which came in to replace Borja Sainz, The guard, Lucas Perez, Joselu and Édgar Méndez.

The referee showed a total of three cards: a yellow card to Celtic, specifically to Yokuşlu and one to Alaves (Lucas Perez). Also, there was a red card to Aguirregabiria by the visiting team.

With 30 points, Celtic of Óscar García was placed in the sixteenth place in the general table at the end of the match, while the team led by Asier Garitano it was placed in thirteenth place with 35 points.

On the following day the team of Óscar García will face against Real society, while Alaves de Asier Garitano will be measured against Osasuna.