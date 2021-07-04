Celta starts with 17 footballers and no new faces

07/04/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

Celta de Vigo will start the preseason training sessions this Monday at the Afouteza sports city under the command of the Argentine Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet, with 17 players and no new faces, waiting for the signing of midfielder Franco Cervi to be made official.

Coudet’s first startup project, which has just extended its contract with the club until 2024, is still under construction. Two fixed in the starting eleven have left, Colombian Jeison Murillo (Sampdoria) and left-back Aarón Martín (Mainz 05), and the sports management has not yet closed any of the six reinforcements that the coach has requested.

As if that were not enough, Coudet will have among the 17 players who will start the preseason the central defender David Costas and the Turkish winger Emre Mor, with whom he does not have. Juan Hernández, Okay Yokuslu and Gabriel Fernández, who are also looking for a way out, will join later, as will the Peruvian Renato Tapia and the Mexican Néstor Araujo.

The players mentioned by the celestial coach at 5:00 p.m. to start the preseason are: Hugo Mallo, David Costas, Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Emre Mor, Rubén Blanco, Sergio Carreira, Aidoo, Kevin, Solari, Santi Mina, Brais Méndez, Miguel Baeza, Gabri Veiga, Fontán, Carlos Domínguez, Hugo Sotelo, Pampín, Alfon and Raúl García.