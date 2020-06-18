Celta de Vigo just closed the signing of Nolito. The player returns to the Galician side as reinforcement to conclude the season after Sergio Álvarez’s long-term loss. His signing has accelerated in the last hours and the former Sevilla player could be available even this weekend against Alavés. The striker has signed for the remainder of the season and the next.

Sergio Álvarez’s long-term injury allowed the Celta Vigo the option to sign a footballer before the end of the season. The Galician club has set to work and in just 48 hours has closed the operation with Nolito, who has already headed to Vigo to make himself available to Óscar García this weekend with the clash against Alavés.

OFFICIAL RC RC Celta closes the long-awaited return of Nolito. It will be incorporated immediately, in the absence of medical evidence and contractual details. Welcome to your house! 📝 https://t.co/uHnXhGizMZ#CandoHaiPaixón #NolitoVolveaCasa pic.twitter.com/yXZGG11uGR – RC Celta 💙 # CandoHaiPaixón (@RCCelta) June 18, 2020

The forward of Sanlúcar de Barrameda he is very excited With this new opportunity on his return to the club where he lived some of the most special moments of his career and where his performance helped him to be called up to the national team and his subsequent jump to City. Nolito will contribute his grain of sand in the fight for the permanence of the painting from Vigo in the League in the nine days that remain with duels against direct rivals like Mallorca or Espanyol and the visits from Barcelona and Atlético. It will also continue to be linked to the light blue box next season.

Celta was not the only club that wanted the Andalusian striker, but other clubs like Granada, Cádiz or Espanyol they were also following him. The circumstances and the emotional component have made Nolito opt for Celta de Vigo, since the Galician team could afford a transfer after the loss of Sergio Álvarez.