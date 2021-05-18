Celta equals a 2001 record by chaining five wins in LaLiga

05/18/2021 at 09:00 CEST

EFE

Last night’s victory against Barça (1-2) allowed Celta de Vigo to Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet equal a historical record of 20 years ago, the one achieved by the celestial team in the 2000-01 season with five consecutive wins in LaLiga.

That team led by Victor Fernandez signed it between matchdays 24 and 29, beating Oviedo (1-0), Valencia (3-2) and Athletic (2-1) in Balaídos and Real Valladolid (1-2) and Málaga (1-4) at home . The winning streak was broken with a 3-0 defeat against Racing Santander at El Sardinero (Thorn, Amavisca Y Regueiro).

The Celtic of Coudet, for his part, he has achieved it in the final stretch of this championship after beating Osasuna (2-1), Levante (2-0), Villarreal (2-4), Getafe (1-0) and Barcelona (1 -2), in which it was his second victory at the Camp Nou after 2014.

Now the team has the possibility of marking a new milestone of six consecutive wins in the highest category of Spanish football, for which it will need to defeat Betis next Saturday in Balaídos, on the last day of the 2020-21 course.