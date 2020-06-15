Estrella Galicia has launched an ambitious campaign to support the hospitality industry with the aim of helping to revitalize a sector that has suffered particularly from the consequences of this crisis. Among the multiple actions that the brewery has carried out is an initiative that has involved some of its main sponsorships within the world of soccer.

Thus, the motto « To the resistance bars”Will accompany RC Celta, RC Deportivo, CD Lugo and Real Valladolid CF, on their return to the field of play. The football teams will wear a special edition of T-shirts in which the names of the most emblematic hospitality venues in their respective cities will also appear. The objective is to make their support for the hospitality sector visible, to encourage consumers to return to the bars and recover our lifestyle.

This action will be accompanied by a virtual stand in which fans of each team will be able to participate in raffles as well as make contributions to support various initiatives that will contribute to the progressive recovery of hospitality in each of these cities.

The matches in which the teams will wear this special edition of jerseys are:

June 17: Real Valladolid CF– RC Celta

June 28: RC Deportivo– SD Ponferradina

July 8: RC Celta – Atlético de Madrid

July 12: CD Lugo – Girona FC