Celta de Vigo: They reveal the time that Néstor Araujo will be out after injury with Mexico

Nestor Araujo, defender of Celta Vigo, He could not see activity with the Mexican National Team during the FIFA Date due to a muscle injury in his left leg, which will be taking him away from the courts for a couple of weeks.

After leaving the concentration of Mexico and undergoing the corresponding examinations, Celta de Vigo reported that Nestor suffered a fibrillar tear in the middle adductor of his left leg, which will keep him out of activity for two to three weeks.

“The medical tests to which Néstor Araujo was subjected confirmed that the player suffers a fibrillar tear in the median adductor of his left leg. The Mexican center-back was injured during the concentration with his team and the estimated time of absence is about two / three weeks “

New medical tests performed. The player suffers a fibrillar tear in the median adductor of his left leg. ⏳ You will be sick for two or three weeks. – RC Celta (@RCCelta) March 31, 2021

Néstor Araujo suffered the injury during one of the training sessions prior to the match against the Welsh National Team, so he did not even go on the bench in that match and ended up returning with his team before the match against Costa Rica.

