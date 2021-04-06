Celta de Vigo – Sevilla de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/06/2021 at 11:53 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Celta Vigo and the Seville they will face in Bullets next Monday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Eduardo Coudet will come into confrontation with a recent history of two wins, a draw and a loss, while the squad led by Julen lopetegui registers three wins and a draw throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Celtic team is located in the eighth position of the table with 37 points and -6 in its goal differential, so it is currently in the middle of the ranking. Instead, the red-and-white are in fourth place with 58 points and +19 in terms of average number of targets and, therefore, in the Champions League area.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Celta Vigo and the Seville on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander Matchday 30 will take place on Monday, April 12 at 9:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through GOAL.