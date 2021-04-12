Celta de Vigo: Néstor Araujo returns to the call for a match against Sevilla

The presence of the Mexican international Nestor Araujo is the main novelty in the squad list that the coach of the Celtic Spanish, Eduardo Coudet, facilitated after training this afternoon at the Afouteza sports city.

The central defender returns to the summons despite the fact that he still does not have a medical discharge after doing part of the session with his teammates, although everything indicates that he will start tomorrow’s clash against him as a substitute. Seville.

The loss of Colombian Jeison Murillo, who will serve a sanction after being sent off against Deportivo Alavés, has forced Coudet to force the return of Araujo, who a fortnight ago suffered a fibrillar tear in the middle adductor muscle of his left thigh during a training session with his national team. national.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper of the subsidiary Patrick Sequeira remains in the call-up of the first team due to the injuries of Rubén Blanco and Sergio Álvarez, who will spend the entire course in white when not recovering from his serious knee injury.

Emre Mor and Augusto Solari are out due to injury, while David Costas and Jorge Sáenz still do not count for Coudet after refusing to leave the team in the last winter market.

The call is made up of: Iván Villar, Hugo Mallo, Araújo, Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Ferreyra, Tapia, Juncà, Aidoo, Aarón Martín, Kevin Vázquez, Santi Mina, Brais Méndez, Miguel Baeza, Sequeira, Fontán and Iago Domínguez