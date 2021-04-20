Celta de Vigo: Néstor Araujo is once again a doubt to face Real Sociedad

One of the Mexican players with more regularity in the last two years is Nestor Araujo, who is the undisputed holder with the Celta Vigo; However, in recent months, he has presented a series of injuries that begin to separate him from the important games.

Araujo had returned to the title over the weekend against Cádiz, but this morning, through a medical report, the Celta de Vigo team reported that the Mexican center-back has discomfort in the left adductor muscle and will undergo medical tests.

On Thursday he has an important game against the Real society, so he will have to wait for the results to know his diagnosis and see if Eduardo Coudet can consider him to play.

It must be remembered that Araujo had been coming out of an injury in the middle adductor of his left leg, which caused him to be out for several weeks, even, his participation with the Mexican National Team was diminished in the last FIFA Date.