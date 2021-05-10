Celta de Vigo – Getafe de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch

05/10/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

Football does not stop for a single moment. This week we will not be able to breathe without a match being fought at some point in the Spanish geography. Thus, while the last matches of matchday 35 are being played, matchday 36 is close to starting, specifically on Tuesday, May 11, extending throughout the week until Thursday 13 of the same month. It is possible that during this week it will be decided who will be the champion of LaLiga Santander. There are currently three clear contenders: Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, an off-hook Seville it still maintains a few minimal options. This day there will be a match between the Celta Vigo and the Getafe at the Abanca-Balaídos Stadium in Vigo.

Thus, the local team has the home court factor, although this time it will be played – as it has been customary – without an audience. Count on 47 points and are placed in the eighth position of the table.

For their part, visitors are positioned in the 15th square on the board after getting 34 points in their matches.

We can follow this game on Wednesday May 12 at 8:00 p.m.. Likewise, it will be televised through MiTele Plus and Movistar LaLiga. Therefore, we will need a subscription to any of these services to be able to see it.