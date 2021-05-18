Celta de Vigo – Betis de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/19/2021 at 1:06 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the Matchday 38 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021, the Celta Vigo and the Betis they will face in Bullets next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Eduardo Coudet will come to the showdown with a recent history of four consecutive victories, while the squad led by Manuel Pellegrini registers two wins and two draws throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the local team is located in the eighth position of the table with 53 points and -1 in its goal differential, so that they have remained at the gates of European posts. Instead, visitors are in sixth place with 58 points and -1 in terms of average number of targets and, therefore, they have guaranteed their passage to the next edition of the Europa League.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Celta Vigo and the Betis on the occasion of the LaLiga Santander matchday 38 will take place on Saturday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.