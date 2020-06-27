He Barcelona visit this Saturday at Celta Vigo, one of the teams in the domestic championship that has been best served by the long slumber of confinement. The culés will return to the ring before the Real Madrid on this day 32, so their result will mark if they come again as leaders to the appointment of the whites in Cornellá against Espanyol sinking in the relegation zone.

He Barca visit Balaídos since 17:00 (Movistar LaLiga), a field that has not been good for the Blaugrana in recent seasons and that invites concern in this. The team of Quique Setién in a moment of doubts, with the leadership in the hands of Real Madrid and once again dependent on whites. The game, gray and intermittent, is very far from that brilliance and revelry that the Cantabrian coach promised upon arrival.

The tie in the Sánchez-Pizjuán (0-0) evidenced that against competitive and demanding rivals, the team falters and messidependence returns. He Seville He imposed the rhythm and the Catalans could not command like before. Before him Athletic, last day, it had to be Rakitic the one who saved the furniture to never skate again, saving a matchball when its continuity is still in the air.

Will not walk around with evidence Setien, who plans to date everyone. The possible exit of Arthur and the good game of Riqui Puig they give him room in a center of the field that could triangulate with Vidal and Rakitic. Messi and Luis Suarez the options are unquestionable and doubtful Ansu Fati feel on the bench to Antoine Griezmann. The defense, in full dress: Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet and Alba. The Cantabrian is not saved at all.

Balaídos, cursed land for Barça

Now they visit Balaídos, a stadium in which Barça have not expired since 2015. The last reference is a defeat with goals from Maxi Gomez and Blades (2-0) last year. The last five games in Vigo, four in the League and one in Copa del Rey, were settled with three wins (4-1, 4-3 and 2-0) and two draws (1-1 and 2-2). More pressure for the Catalans who, in addition to surpassing Madrid and slowing down the good condition of the vigueses, must counter the statistics.

Those of Óscar García are in a state of grace after bathing at Alaves and beat Anoeta. Aspas, Nolito, Rafinha, Brais, Denis, Santi Mina… the quality of the vigueses is overflowing and once the gear starts working, they can surprise anyone, including a Barça that raises doubts outside the home …