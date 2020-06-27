16:07. Eleven Barcelona in Balaídos: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Vidal, Riqui Puig; Messi, Suárez and Ansu Fati.

16:05. WE HAVE THE LINEUP OF BOTH TEAMS!

16:00. Good afternoon! Welcome to this live of the meeting that measures Celta Vigo and FC Barcelona in Balaídos within exactly one hour (17:00). The Catalans seek to return to lead the table by returning to the path of victory and thus pressing a Real Madrid who will play tomorrow. The vigueses, meanwhile, arrive in their best shape after two victories of depth and entity that have allowed them to leave the well.

The absence of Busquets gives rise to the importance of Rakitic in the schemes of Quique Setién and allows another opportunity to Riqui Puig that left brushstrokes of its freshness last day, in which it was decisive for the Catalans to flow. Messi He will return to lead an attack front in which doubts still assail: Griezmann or Ansu Fati.

In Vigo, the weapons of Óscar García they are many and they are all double-edged. When they come out sharp, as has been the case in recent games, the danger multiplies. Hence the good shape of Rafinha, key to improving the team, and the voracious and everlasting hunger for Iago Aspas. Also, they add to the party Santi Mina, Nolito, Brais, Denis Suárez … He has plenty of reasons to fear Celticians.