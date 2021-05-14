Celta confirms that there will be an audience in Balaídos against Betis

05/14/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

Celta confirmed this Friday that its subscribers will return to Balaídos on the last day of LaLiga Santander, next Sunday, May 23, against Betis, a direct rival in the fight for a European place.

A maximum of five thousand seats will be enabledAlthough this figure may be reduced due to the works being carried out in the Marcador, Fondo and Río Bajo stands, the Galician entity reported in a statement.

Celta has already requested the city of Vigo to use these three stands for this meeting in order to accommodate as many subscribers as possible.

50 percent of the tickets for this match will be awarded for order of seniority of the cards and the other half in preference to those who opted for the digital wallet last season, made a donation to the Foundation or waived the return.

If after this distribution there are tickets available, they will be raffled among the rest of the subscribers who have made the request through the club’s website.