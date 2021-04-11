Celta B triumph after thrashing 0-3 at the Cultural Leonesa stadium

04/11/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

The Celtic B signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Cultural during the match played in the Municipal Kingdom of León this Sunday, which ended with a score of 0-3. The Cultural Leonesa came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning at home by a score of 0-1 at Unionists. For his part, Celtic B lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against Valladolid B. With this result, the Leonese team is third, while the Celtic B it is fourth after the end of the game.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the Vigo team, which debuted its bright thanks to a goal from Solis at 74 minutes. After a new play, the score increased by Celtic B, increasing the advantage through a new goal from Solis at 82 minutes. The visiting team joined again, which increased distances establishing the 0-3 with another goal of Solis, thus completing a hat-trick just before the final whistle, specifically at 90, thus ending the confrontation with a score of 0-3 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Cultural, Íñigo Idiakez, gave entry to the field to Julen Castaneda, Tony Abad, Alex Escardó, Jose Carlos Y Ciampichetti replacing Carlos Bravo, Finery, Sergio Marcos, Julian Luque Y Pipo, while on the part of the Celtic B, Onesimus replaced Lauti, Losada, Meadow Y Raul Blanco for Gabriel Veiga, Soni, Barri Y Manu Justo.

The referee showed three yellow cards, one of them to the Cultural (Julian Luque) and two to Celtic B (Soni Y Holsgrove).

With this result, the Cultural remains with 34 points and the Celtic B it rises to 33 points.

The next day of the competition will face the Cultural Leonesa away from home against him Zamora, Meanwhile he Celtic B will face in his stadium against Burgos.

Data sheetCultural Leonesa:Zubiaurre, Virgil, Galas (Tony Abad, min.67), Pipo (Ciampichetti, min.81), Mario Sánchez, Eric Montes, Sergio Marcos (Álex Escardó, min.81), Carlos Bravo (Julen Castañeda, min.57) , Julian Luque (José Carlos, min.81), Dioni and Héctor HernándezCeltic B:Patrick Sequeira, Dominguez, Lucas Cunha, Pampin, Carreira, Barri (Prado, min.78), Gabriel Veiga (Lauti, min.73), Holsgrove, Solís, Soni (Losada, min.73) and Manu Justo (Raul Blanco, min.87)Stadium:Municipal Kingdom of LeónGoals:Solís (0-1, min. 74), Solís (0-2, min. 82) and Solís (0-3, min. 90)