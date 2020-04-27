A brand of Celso Portiolli on your social networks is good humor. Always with funny posts and with high spirits, the presenter of the Nice Sunday decided to take advantage of the coronavirus quarantine to record his routine at home.

Photo: Renato S. Cerqueira / Futura Press

Recently, he published a video on Instagram washing dishes and caught the attention of Internet users. Portiolli revealed that she usually does the dishes in the morning every day, but her domestic skills have become a joke.

Despite raising public awareness of the importance of saving water, his followers toyed with the amount of detergent he spends. “I see that you will have to go out to buy detergent,” joked a fan.

“It looks like my 14-year-old daughter, who spends all the detergent to wash a glass (laughs)”, commented another. “Put water in everything that doesn’t stick to anything. Tip for beginners (laughs)”, suggested one more.

Watch:



This Sunday, the 23rd, he made fun of stubborn people who may be quarantined but insist on leaving. Tied up with a gym rope, he appeared jumping, simulating an ‘escape’ from the isolation. Look:

A post shared by Celso Portiolli (@celsoportiolli) on Apr 26, 2020 at 11:25 am PDT

Before the coronavirus pandemic, other personalities called attention to the relationship they have with the dishes at home. In 2018, Evaristo Costa said that he would prefer “a thousand times” to go to the dishes to work again at Globo. In another moment, Ticiane Pinheiro stated that washing dishes is a “therapy” for her. In 2017, Grandma Palmirinha, in a chat with Bela Gil and Pedro Bial, said that her physical exercise is “kneading bread and washing dishes”, when asked about healthy habits. “My only physical exercise is in the kitchen: kneading bread, washing dishes, this is my gym every day. The stove set me free,” he joked at the time.

