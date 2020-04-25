The dean of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Minister Celso de Mello, must decide on Monday, the 27th, the request of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to investigate the statements of ex-minister Sérgio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro. The request to open an investigation affects not only President Jair Bolsonaro, but also Moro himself.

The objective is to ascertain whether the crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous denunciation and crime against honor were committed. The focus on the former federal judge of Lava Jato surprised members of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) heard by the State / Broadcast.

“The dimension of the narrated episodes reveals the Minister of State’s declaration of acts that would reveal the practice of illicit acts, imputing his practice to the President of the Republic, which, otherwise, could also characterize the crime of slanderous denunciation”, wrote the attorney general.

According to Celso de Mello’s office, the process has not yet reached the minister, who should take advantage of the weekend to consider the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

A highly respected figure among colleagues, the dean has become one of the court’s most forceful voices against Bolsonaro’s behavior. Celso has already said that the president “violates” the separation between the Powers, “minimizes” the Constitution and is not “up to the very high position he holds”. The minister will retire in November, when he will be 75 years old, opening the first seat in the Court to nominate Bolsonaro.

Output

In announcing his resignation, Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying to politically interfere in the command of the Federal Police to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports. “The president wants me out of office,” said Moro, making it clear that the dismissal was motivated by Bolsonaro’s decision.

Moro spoke to the press after Bolsonaro formally dismissed Maurício Valeixo from the post of director general of the Federal Police – the minister stressed that he had not signed his colleague’s resignation. According to Moro, although the dismissal document states that Valeixo left office “at the request”, the director general did not want to leave the office. Moro himself, who appears signing the resignation, said he was taken aback by the act and denied having signed it.

“I heard from the Official Gazette, I didn’t sign this decree,” said the minister, who considered the act “offensive”. In his view, Valeixo’s “hasty” dismissal was a signal that Bolsonaro wanted his exit from the government.

“The president told me that he wanted to have a person of his personal contact, that he could collect information, intelligence reports, be a director, superintendent, and it is not really the role of the Federal Police to provide this type of information. Investigations have to be Imagine if at Lava Jato, a minister or President Dilma or ex-President (Lula) would be calling the superintendent in Curitiba to gather information “, said Moro, commenting on Bolsonaro’s pressure for the change in command of FEDERAL POLICE.

In Moro’s assessment, political interference can lead to “improper relations” between the director of the PF and the president of the Republic. “I cannot agree. I cannot continue (in the ministry) without working conditions and without preserving the autonomy of the PF. The president wants me out of office,” added the minister.

