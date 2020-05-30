The Minister Celso de Mellodean of Federal Court of Justice, denied follow-up and filed crime news presented against the former minister Sergio Moro for passive corruption. The lawsuit was filed by a lawyer who saw the confession of the crime when Moro he said, upon leaving the government, that he had asked his family for a ‘pension’ almost something happened to him in office.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, announces his departure from the government in a speech made at the Ministry’s headquarters in Brasilia

Photo: Gabriela Biló / Estadão Content

The dean pointed out that the lawyer did not even present “any document that gives minimal support” to the prosecution. Furthermore, for leaving the government, Moro no longer has a privileged forum, which makes the Supreme Court without the competence to assess the case.

“Therefore, in view of the reasons given, and taking into account in particular the previous question of the lack of competence Federal Court of Justice, I am not aware of the present ‘notitia criminis’ and, consequently, the examination of the request made by the Celso de Mello.

The declaration of Moro on ‘pension’ to his family members was said in a statement on April 24, when he left the government Twitter accusing the president of interfering politically in Federal police. For leaving the magistracy, the ex-minister was not entitled to the 22 years of social security contribution he accumulated in the Federal Court.

“I just asked that, since we were going to be firm against crime, especially organized crime, which is very powerful, that if something happened to me, I asked my family not to be left without a pension. It was the only condition I put to take that specific position in the Ministry of Justice “.

To Estadão, Moro stated that the request was made after being invited to join the government Twitter and it was ‘a generic pension claim’ for his family ‘if he were murdered in the fight against organized crime’. The former minister says the “concession would depend on a new law”.

See too:

In ‘live’ with action targets of the Supreme Court, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.