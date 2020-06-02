Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), rejected a request from opposition parties to seize the cell phones of President Jair Bolsonaro and Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro participates in pro-government act in Brasilia

Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

According to Mello, political subtitles do not have “legitimacy” to make such requests. The requests had been submitted by PDT, PSB and PV and referred to Bolsonaro’s alleged interference with the Federal Police.

The actions also asked for expertise on the cell phones of Maurício Valeixo, exonerated from the PF leadership by the president, the ex-minister of Justice Sergio Moro, who resigned because of the change in command of the Federal Police, and the deputy of the Bolsonarista Carla Zambelli, who exchanged messages with the former judge on the matter.

As usual, Celso de Mello sent the requests for analysis by the Attorney General’s Office, which stated otherwise. Still, Bolsonaro insinuated that he would not comply with an eventual order to hand over his cell phone, and the minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno, released a note stating that the seizure would cause “unpredictable consequences for national stability”.

Reviews

In his decision, Mello makes direct criticisms of the president and affirms that the eventual disrespect to a judicial decision on the part of the head of state would constitute a “crime of responsibility”.

“Such an unusual threat of disrespect for the eventual judicial order emanating from the competent judicial authority, which is completely unacceptable in the perspective of the constitutional principle of the separation of powers, if effectively fulfilled, would constitute a very serious transgressive behavior on the part of the President of the Republic, authority and supremacy. of the Federal Constitution “, affirms the minister.

According to Mello, “breaching a court order implies violating the Republic’s Constitution itself, negatively qualifying such an act of presidential disobedience and executive insubordination as a manifestly unconstitutional conduct”.

