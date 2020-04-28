The dean of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Celso de Mello, decided on Monday, 27, to authorize the opening of an investigation to investigate the statements of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro. Celso de Mello’s decision meets the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras.

The objective is to determine whether the crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous denunciation and crime against honor were committed.

Members of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) point out that, as Aras asked the STF to investigate the crime of slanderous denunciation and against honor, the investigation can turn against Moro, if the investigations do not confirm the charges.

According to the Estadão / Broadcast, in addition to exchanging messages, the former Minister of Justice has audios that must be delivered to investigators.

Since Bolsonaro went up the Planalto ramp, the dean has become one of the most critical voices within the Court to the excesses committed by the Chief Executive. Celso has already said that the president “violates” the separation between the Powers, “dangerously minimizes” the Constitution and is not “up to the very high position he holds”. “Nobody, absolutely nobody, is above the supreme authority of the Constitution of the Republic,” said the minister in August last year.

Interference. In announcing his departure from office on Friday, Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying to politically interfere in the command of the Federal Police to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports. “The president wants me out of office,” said Moro, making it clear that the departure was motivated by Bolsonaro’s decision.

Moro spoke to the press after Bolsonaro formally dismissed Maurício Valeixo from the post of director general of the Federal Police – the minister stressed that he did not sign his colleague’s dismissal. According to Moro, although the dismissal document states that Valeixo left office “at the request”, the director general did not want to leave the office. Moro himself, who appears signing the resignation, said he was taken aback by the act and denied having signed it. “I heard from the Official Gazette, I didn’t sign this decree,” said the minister, who considered the act “offensive”. In his view, Valeixo’s “hasty” dismissal was a signal that Bolsonaro wanted his exit from the government.

“The president told me that he wanted to have a person of his personal contact, that he could collect information, intelligence reports, be a director, superintendent, and it is not really the role of the Federal Police to provide this type of information. Investigations have to be Imagine if at Lava Jato, a minister or President Dilma or ex-President (Lula) would be calling the superintendent in Curitiba to gather information “, said Moro, commenting on Bolsonaro’s pressure for the change in command of FEDERAL POLICE.

