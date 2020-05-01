Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), gave the Federal Police five days to take the testimony of ex-Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro in the open inquiry to investigate the accusations made by him against the President Jair Bolsonaro.

Initially, the STF minister had given Moro 60 days to be heard, but decided to shorten the deadline after a request made by parliamentarians.

“The due diligence now determined must be carried out by the Federal Police, within 05 (five) days, considering the reasons invoked by the parliamentary Lords who subscribe, together with their distinguished lawyers, the petition to which I previously referred”, said the Dean of the STF, in the decision.

Celso de Mello said that other requests submitted by parliamentarians – who suggested, for example, carrying out due diligence – can only be determined after the manifestation of the Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, requested the opening of an investigation to investigate the possible occurrence, in theory, of crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous denunciation and crime against honor.

In a statement last week in which he resigned from his post, Moro accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police by exonerating Mauricio Valeixo from the post of director-general of the agency.

The former minister said that the president, in a meeting the day before, claimed as a reason for the change to be concerned about the progress of investigations authorized by the Supreme Court to be conducted by the PF. Moro said that, on more than one occasion, Bolsonaro told him that he wanted a PF general director to be chosen with whom he could have a personal contact, “who could call, gather information, intelligence reports”.

The president denied the charges and said it was up to Moro to prove what he said. He admitted, however, that he always demanded from Moro intelligence reports on the activities of the PF, but the then minister always denied it, and said that he did not want to hear about an inquiry about anyone.

