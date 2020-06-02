Minister Celso de Mello, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), filed on Monday night the request made by political parties for the cell phone of President Jair Bolsonaro to be seized in the scope of the investigation that investigates whether he tried to interfere politically in the Federal Police, and made a warning to the president that failure to comply with court orders implies a crime of responsibility.

The request had been made by political parties and Celso de Mello agreed with the statement by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, that it is up to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to request due diligence within an investigation and that party subtitles have no legitimacy to do so.

“I am not aware of the postulation formulated in the present case, which consequently impaired the examination of the request deducted in the petition,” decided the minister.

Celso de Mello, the dean of the Supreme Court who will compulsorily retire on his 75th birthday in November, cited Bolsonaro’s statements that he would not hand over his cell phone if the Justice so ordered and warned against noncompliance with a court order.

“News published by the media revealed that the President of the Republic would have manifested himself in the sense of not complying and not submitting to an eventual order from this Supreme Court that determined the precautionary seizure of his cell phone, even though there was not even , at that moment, any decision in that sense, but a simple dispatch of the case file … to the eminent Mr. Attorney General of the Republic “, said the minister.

“Such an unusual threat of disrespect for the eventual judicial order emanating from the competent judicial authority, which is totally unacceptable in the perspective of the constitutional principle of the separation of powers, if effectively fulfilled, would constitute a very serious transgressive behavior on the part of the President of the Republic, authority and supremacy. of the Federal Constitution. “

The forwarding of the seizure request for Bolsonaro’s cell phone, which also included a request for the Rio de Janeiro councilman’s phone in Rio de Janeiro Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) to also have the equipment seized, generated irritation in the president and led the chief minister of the Security Office Institutional (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, to release a note in which he considered the request inconceivable and said that if it were granted, it would have unpredictable consequences for the country’s stability.

When deciding to file the request without expressing the merits, Celso de Mello said that any failure to comply with a court order by the president implies a crime of responsibility, which can lead to impeachment.

“The failure of a judicial decision by any of the Powers of the Republic (or by any citizen) to be so serious that, in the case of the head of state, this presidential conduct constitutes a crime of responsibility, as prescribed in article 85, item VII, of our Political Charter, which defines, as such, the act of the head of the Executive Branch of the Union who attacks ‘compliance with laws and judicial decisions’ “, warned the minister.

