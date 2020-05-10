Supreme Federal Court Minister Celso de Mello decided on Saturday to lift the secrecy of the video of a ministerial meeting specifically for those involved in the STF investigation that investigates the charges of former minister Sergio Moro that President Jair Bolsonaro was trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police.

In his dispatch, Celso de Mello defines the group that will have access to the material as being “Mr. Attorney General of the Republic (and the members of the Public Ministry appointed by him), Dr. Christiane Corrêa Machado, Federal Police delegate (and the members of his team), the attorney general of the Union (or the attorney of the Union appointed by him), Mr. Sergio Fernando Moro (who will be able to appear in person) and the lawyers constituted by him and, also, Dr. Hugo Sinvaldo Silva da Gama Filho, auxiliary federal judge who works in my office “.

According to testimony provided by Moro in the scope of the investigation, Bolsonaro would have said at the meeting that he would interfere in all ministries and, as for the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, if he could not change the PF superintendent in Rio, he would change the director general of the corporation and the Minister of Justice himself.

This episode occurred two days before Moro resigned from his post.

For the authorized group, the minister, the STF, guaranteed full access to the video content delivered by the Planalto Palace, so that they can “guide the formulation of questions (or questions) when the testimony depositions already scheduled start from next Monday – market”.

Celso de Mello explains that delegate Christiane Corrêa Machado will be in charge of communicating and showing the video to interested parties. The material, according to the STF minister, will be delivered to the delegate by her chief of staff.

In his dispatch, Celso de Mello also says that he will decide “briefly, in due time, on the disclosure, in whole or in part, of the audiovisual records contained in the digital media in question”.

