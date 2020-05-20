The division between the main clubs in Rio over the possibility of resuming training without restrictions and competitions was again exposed. After Vasco and Flamengo leaders went to Brasilia for a meeting with the president of Jair Bolsonaro, the teams’ stance was criticized by Celso Barros, now removed from the vice-presidency of Fluminense football, which is against the return at that moment, as well as the Botafogo.

For him, the clubs did a disservice to society. “With all due respect, I think that Vasco and Flamengo did a huge disservice to the population of Rio de Janeiro and Brazil by seeking to endorse that all this is nothing more than a ‘little grip’ and that in their case, it means returning to activities, disrespecting athletes, employees and their families, “he published in a text posted on his Instagram profile.

Current Fluminense coach, Odair Hellmann, with Celso de Barros

Photo: Playback / Instagram / Estadão

Bolsonaro had lunch last Tuesday with the presidents of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, and Vasco, Alexandre Campello. On the agenda was the possible resumption of football tournaments during the crisis because of the new coronavirus. Competitions have been interrupted since March.

Another theme was the possibility of taking the training of both teams to Brasília. Flamengo and Vasco could resume their activities on the pitch at the Mané Garrincha stadium, already made available by the Federal District authorities. It would be a way to resume work without conflicts with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, who has not yet authorized the clubs to return to training. In addition, Bolsonaro previously defended the return of activities in football.

“Certainly there was a discussion about the return of football in Brazil. These clubs, which have a huge number of fans, passed on to everyone, opposing discourse, at first, to social distancing. This has been a defense of the federal government, which is contrary to all world leaders “, said Celso Barros, also attacking the posture of the President of the Republic.

He also recalled the increase in coronavirus cases in Rio, citing Ana Beatriz Busch, the city’s Municipal Health Secretary. “In Rio de Janeiro, which is the base of these two clubs, the deaths keep growing. In an interview, the mayor of Rio, says that there will be no training and invites the clubs to listen to Bia, who contracted the covid-19 and thanks to God she has already recovered. Bia was or is the Municipal Health Secretary. She also stressed that she is red-black “, she added.

