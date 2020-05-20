Vice-president of Fluminense, who is out of office for breaking with the current board, criticized the government for thinking about resuming football in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Away from the position of vice president of football for breaking with the current board of Fluminense, Celso Barros remains very active on his social networks. This Tuesday, the leader attacked Flamengo and Vasco for the meeting of their presidents, Rodolfo Landim and Alexandre Campello, with President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss the return of football. According to Celso, Flamengo and Vasco “they did a huge disservice to the population of Rio and Brazilian “for endorsing Bolsonaro’s speech on COVID-19.

In order: Flávio Bolsonaro, Alexandre Campello, Jair Bolsonaro and Rodolfo Landim (Reproduction / Instagram)

– There was certainly a discussion about the return of football in Brazil. Those clubs, which have a huge number of fans, have passed to everyone, opposing discourse, at first, to social distancing. This has been a defense of the Federal Government, which is contrary to all world leaders – said Celso, who added:

– In Rio de Janeiro, which is the base of these two clubs, the deaths keep growing. (…) With all due respect, I think that Vasco and Flamengo did a huge disservice to the people of Rio and Brazil, in seeking to endorse that all this is nothing more than a “little grip” and that in their case, it means returning to activities , disrespecting athletes, employees and their families. May god protect us! – ended.

Rodolfo Landim and a delegation of Flamengo officials accompanied Vasco Vasco Campello’s president at a lunch held in Brasilia with President Jair Bolsonaro. The meeting was to discuss a return of clubs from Rio de Janeiro to training based on the security protocol created by the Ministry of Health.

