World forecast until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday April 7, 2020

City / Town, Country; weather condition on Tuesday; maximum temperature on Tuesday (C); minimum temperature on Tuesday (C); weather condition on Wednesday; maximum temperature on Wednesday (C); minimum temperature on Wednesday (C); address of wind on Wednesday; wind speed on Wednesday (KPH); humidity on Wednesday (%); chance of precipitation on Wednesday (%); UV index on Wednesday.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Partly sunny; 32; 26; A couple of thunderstorms; 32; 26; W; 16; 82%; 77%; 13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Sunny and pleasant; 32; 23; Sunny and hot; 37; 27; ENE; 7; 32%; 0%; 11

Aleppo, Syria; Variable cloudiness; 21; 10; An isolated thunderstorm; 21; 9; W; 14; 61%; 56%; 8

Amsterdam, Netherlands; Clouds and sun; 18; 10; Sun and some clouds; 22; 10; NE; 9; 62%; 21%; 4

Anchorage, United States; Turning cloudy; 2; -8; Turning sunny; 2; -8; NNE; 11; 53%; 9%; 3

Algiers, Algeria; Some sun; 18; 10; Sun; 18; 11; ENE; 14; 76%; 2%; 8

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; A shower in the p.m.; 9; 3; Rain and drizzle; 8; 1; WSW; 15; 59%; 70%; 2

Astana, Kazakhstan; Later windy; 12; -4; Colder; 4; -5; SW; 26; 46%; 26%; 5

Asunción, Paraguay; Some sun; 26; 14; Sunny; 25; 14; SSE; 20; 45%; 0%; 7

Athens, Greece; Some showers; 13; 9; Lots of sunshine, breezy; 14; 8; NNE; 24; 55%; 7%; 7

Auckland, New Zealand; Plenty of sunshine; 22; 14; Cloudy with showers; 20; 15; SSW; 8; 73%; 86%; 1

Baghdad, Iraq; Variable cloudiness; 28; 17; Clouds and sun; 30; 17; NE; 14; 42%; 8%; 7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia; An isolated storm; 33; 23; An isolated storm; 32; 24; ESE; 8; 78%; 81%; 7

Bangkok, Thailand; Clearing; 35; 27; Foggy; 35; 27; S; ​​16; 61%; 34%; 9

Barcelona, ​​Spain; Clouds and sun; 17; 10; Partly sunny; 16; 10; NW; 8; 67%; 20%; 6

Beijing, China; Partly sunny; 18; 5; Partly sunny; 17; 7; S; ​​10; 21%; 56%; 7

Belgrade, Serbia; Plenty of sunshine; 18; 3; Clear and sunny; 20; 3; SE; 11; 37%; 0%; 6

Bengaluru, India; Clouds and sun; 30; 22; An isolated thunderstorm; 29; 21; SW; 8; 77%; 74%; 10

Berlin, Germany; Sunny and mild; 20; 6; Partly sunny; 22; 7; SSW; 10; 56%; 6%; 4

Bogotá, Colombia; Mostly cloudy; 21; 10; Mostly cloudy; 21; 12; SE; 10; 67%; 70%; 5

Brasilia, Brazil; Turning cloudy; 30; 21; Storms; 28; 21; SSW; 6; 81%; 78%; 8

Bratislava, Slovakia; Sunny and pleasant; 19; 3; Sunny and pleasant; 20; 4; S; 13; 31%; 0%; 5

Brussels, Belgium; Sunny and mild; 21; 11; Partly sunny; 23; 9; NW; 6; 52%; 12%; 5

Bucharest, Romania; Plenty of sunshine; 18; 2; Sunny and pleasant; 19; 2; SE; 10; 37%; 0%; 6

Budapest, Hungary; Sunny and pleasant; 20; 3; Sunny and pleasant; 21; 3; W; 5; 35%; 0%; 5

Buenos Aires, Argentina; P / sunny; 21; 8; Sol; 19; 10; ESE; 9; 61%; 0%; 5

Busan, South Korea; Sunny; 20; 7; P / sunny; 18; 3; NW; 16; 32%; 0%; 8

Bujumbura, Burundi; An isolated thunderstorm; 30; 21; Turning cloudy; 28; 21; NE; 8; 46%; 66%; 11

Calcutta, India; Plenty of sunshine and warm; 39; 27; Partly sunny; 37; 24; SSW; 14; 30%; 5%; 11

Caracas, Venezuela; Sun and some clouds; 31; 20; Clouds and sun; 30; 19; SSE; 5; 56%; 12%; 11

Chennai, India; Clouds and sun; 35; 28; An isolated thunderstorm; 35; 27; SSW; 15; 66%; 55%; 12

Chicago, United States; Thunderstorm; 21; 9; Storms; 17; 3; NW; 12; 61%; 82%; 5

Mexico City, Mexico; Partly sunny; 27; 13; Sun and some clouds; 28; 13; W; 8; 30%; 29%; 13

Cape Town, South Africa; Sun and some clouds; 19; 10; Mostly cloudy; 21; 10; SSE; 12; 49%; 0%; 5

Colombo, Sri Lanka; An isolated storm; 33; 27; An isolated storm; 32; 26; SSE; 9; 72%; 78%; 13

Copenhagen, Denmark; Sunny; 13; 3; Clouds and sun; 12; 5; W; 15; 69%; 28%; 3

Dhaka, Bangladesh; Plenty of sunshine and warm; 38; 25; Partly sunny; 39; 25; SW; 14; 38%; 5%; 11

Dakar, Senegal; Sun; 28; 21; Foggy; 27; 20; N; 20; 66%; 0%; 12

Dallas, United States; Clouds and sun; 31; 21; More clouds than sun; 33; 15; SSW; 13; 44%; 24%; 7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; A few showers; 31; 25; Showers later; 32; 24; S; 11; 71%; 85%; 10

Denver, United States; Sun; 23; 5; Clouds and sun; 21; 2; E; 11; 27%; 8%; 7

Dili, East Timor; Heavy showers; 31; 23; Heavy showers; 31; 23; SSE; 6; 77%; 82%; 11

Dublin, Ireland; Some sun; 14; 5; Clouds and sun; 15; 6; SE; 7; 70%; 22%; 4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan; Rain; 16; 9; A little rain; 17; 1; SW; 13; 61%; 95%; 2

Cairo, Egypt; Sunny; 24; 14; Mostly cloudy; 25; 15; NE; 13; 39%; 4%; 9

Yerevan, Armenia; Some showers; 12; 0; Partly sunny; 11; -1; NE; 7; 46%; 6%; 7

Istanbul, Turkey; Sun and wind; 12; 8; Sun; 11; 6; NE; 27; 66%; 0%; 7

Stockholm, Sweden; A shower in the p.m.; 12; 3; Cloudy; 15; 5; WSW; 19; 52%; 6%; 3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar; Clearing; 19; 15; Clouds and sun; 18; 16; E; 29; 76%; 15%; 6

Hanoi, Vietnam; A shower in the p.m.; 21; 17; Storms; 23; 20; SE; 6; 76%; 64%; 3

Harare, Zimbabwe; Storms; 28; 16; Storms; 25; 15; SE; 12; 63%; 66%; 10

Helsinki, Finland; A shower in the afternoon; 13; 2; Wind later; 9; 5; SW; 23; 68%; 40%; 3

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; Sun and clouds; 34; 26; An isolated storm; 33; 27; SE; 11; 66%; 82%; 12

Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Showers; 22; 18; Showers; 23; 18; E; 16; 65%; 47%; 4

Honolulu, United States; Storms; 27; 21; Clouds and sun; 28; 20; NNW; 13; 62%; 44%; 11

Hyderabad, Pakistan; Partly sunny; 36; 23; Clouds and sun; 35; 22; S; 10; 43%; 7%; 12

Islamabad, Pakistan; Storms; 24; 13; Foggy and warm; 28; 15; N; 14; 48%; 1%; 9

Khartoum, Sudan; Sunny; 44; 28; Hazy sunshine; 43; 28; NNW; 15; 12%; 0%; 12

Johannesburg, South Africa; Partly sunny; 23; 11; Sun and some clouds; 22; 11; NNE; 15; 68%; 44%; 7

Kabul, Afghanistan; Clear; 18; 6; Sun followed by clouds; 21; 8; NE; 5; 30%; 27%; 6

Karachi, Pakistan; Hazy sunshine; 35; 23; Hazy sunshine; 34; 23; W; 10; 42%; 0%; 11

Kathmandu, Nepal; Partly sunny; 27; 12; Hazy; 28; 12; WNW; 12; 41%; 5%; 11

Kiev, Ukraine; Sunny and mild; 18; 5; Partly sunny; 19; 2; NE; 18; 37%; 1%; 5

Kingston, Jamaica; Showers; 32; 25; Sol; 32; 24; NNW; 13; 55%; 26%; 12

Kinsasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Cloudy; 34; 24; A brief storm; 35; 23; W; 9; 66%; 55%; 9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Thunderstorms; 33; 25; Storms; 35; 25; S; 6; 71%; 76%; 12

Havana, Cuba; Sun; 30; 21; Sunny and pleasant; 31; 20; NE; 12; 59%; 0%; 11

La Paz, Bolivia; Rain; 13; 4; Storms; 16; 3; ENE; 11; 59%; 66%; 11

Lagos, Nigeria; Partly sunny; 35; 26; Turning cloudy; 33; 26; SW; 11; 68%; 63%; 13

Lima, Peru; Clouds and sun; 25; 21; Variable cloudiness; 24; 21; SSE; 13; 76%; 39%; 7

Lisbon, Portugal; Showers; 19; 13; Showers; 18; 14; W; 7; 86%; 83%; 3

London, UK; Partly sunny; 20; 9; Partly sunny; 20; 10; ENE; 9; 60%; 37%; 4

Los Angeles, United States; Thunderstorms; 19; 10; Some showers; 17; 11; S; 10; 63%; 89%; 3

Luanda, Angola; Partly sunny; 32; 26; Sol; 32; 25; S; 10; 69%; 11%; 11

Madrid, Spain; Showers; 19; 10; Clouds and sun; 21; 12; SSW; 6; 63%; 28%; 6

Male, Maldives; P / sunny; 33; 26; Turning cloudy; 33; 27; NNW; 6; 63%; 13%; 8

Manaus, Brazil; A couple of storms; 30; 25; An isolated storm; 30; 25; N; 7; 85%; 83%; 5

Manila, Philippines; Sunny; 34; 25; A brief storm; 34; 25; ESE; 11; 51%; 55%; 12

Melbourne, Australia; Variable cloudiness; 15; 10; Clouds and sun; 18; 10; ESE; 12; 68%; 29%; 1

Miami, United States; Showers; 29; 23; Sunny; 32; 22; WSW; 14; 63%; 7%; 10

Minsk, Belarus; Partly sunny; 18; 5; Partly sunny; 15; 1; NW; 15; 50%; 0%; 4

Mogadishu, Somalia; Clarifying; 39; 28; Somewhat cooler; 32; 27; ESE; 16; 63%; 11%; 12

Montevideo, Uruguay; Clouds and sun; 16; 14; Clouds and sun, cool; 16; 14; SSE; 16; 52%; 41%; 2

Montreal, Canada; Sun followed by clouds; 11; 0; Mostly cloudy; 8; 1; N; 5; 49%; 28%; 2

Moscow, Russia; Warmer; 11; 5; Rain and drizzle; 12; 0; NNW; 19; 62%; 61%; 1

Mumbai, India; Hazy sunshine; 31; 23; Hazy sunshine; 32; 24; NNW; 12; 67%; 0%; 11

Nairobi, Kenya; Clouds and sun; 26; 15; Storms; 27; 16; NE; 17; 65%; 65%; 12

Nicosia, Cyprus; Clouds and sun; 20; 9; Showers later; 19; 9; W; 10; 67%; 99%; 7

Novosibirsk, Russia; Partly sunny; 11; 5; Colder; 6; -2; SSW; 24; 58%; 6%; 2

New Delhi, India; Some sun; 33; 21; Hazy sunshine; 33; 19; NW; 14; 33%; 0%; 10

New York, United States; Turning cloudy; 19; 12; Some showers; 17; 9; SSE; 11; 64%; 78%; 2

Osaka, Japan; Some sun; 18; 8; Sunshine; 20; 5; NNW; 16; 46%; 6%; 8

Oslo, Norway; Sunny and mild; 13; 2; Cloudy and breezy; 12; 1; WSW; 22; 64%; 15%; 2

Ottawa, Canada; Partly sunny; 12; 1; Early snowfall; 9; 1; SE; 14; 56%; 66%; 2

Pago Pago, American Samoa; An isolated storm; 31; 27; An isolated storm; 31; 27; NW; 14; 80%; 76%; 6

Panamá, Panamá; Storms; 34; 25; Storms; 33; 24; NW; 19; 65%; 82%; 8

Paramaribo, Suriname; Cloudy; 30; 25; An isolated thunderstorm; 30; 25; NE; 13; 77%; 55%; 11

Paris, France; Mostly cloudy; 23; 10; Plenty of sunshine; 23; 10; WNW; 7; 58%; 11%; 5

Perth, Australia; Early wind; 35; 16; Partly sunny; 31; 18; SSW; 16; 38%; 4%; 5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia; An isolated storm; 35; 25; An isolated storm; 35; 26; S; 9; 60%; 77%; 12

Prague, Czech Republic; Sunny and mild; 19; 3; Sunny and mild; 20; 3; S; 9; 35%; 0%; 5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Partly sunny; 32; 23; A brief thunderstorm; 32; 23; E; 20; 74%; 73%; 11

Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Thunderstorms; 32; 23; Partly sunny; 32; 23; SW; 10; 52%; 60%; 11

Pyongyang, North Korea; Sunny; 16; 0; Sunny, cold; 13; 1; WNW; 18; 28%; 1%; 7

Quito, Ecuador; Showers; 23; 14; Showers later; 22; 14; SSW; 16; 54%; 86%; 8

Rabat, Morocco; Sun and clouds; 22; 13; Clouds and sun; 23; 15; SSW; 11; 76%; 5%; 7

Recife, Brazil; Partly sunny; 31; 24; Sunny; 31; 24; SE; 11; 67%; 42%; 11

Reykjavik, Iceland; A couple of snow flurries; 3; -4; Sunny, rough; 2; -3; SE; 11; 61%; 2%; 3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Partly sunny; 37; 24; Very hot; 40; 24; SSW; 22; 11%; 2%; 11

Riga, Latvia; Showers around; 20; 4; Clouds and sun; 15; 6; SW; 10; 50%; 40%; 4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Thunderstorms; 29; 22; A few showers; 23; 21; SSW; 12; 80%; 88%; 2

Rome, Italy; Sunny and pleasant; 20; 6; Sunny; 20; 6; SW; 12; 56%; 2%; 6

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda; Showers; 30; 23; Some showers; 30; 23; ESE; 13; 66%; 61%; 12

San Francisco, United States; Warmer; 15; 9; Partly sunny; 16; 11; SW; 11; 73%; 66%; 5

San José, Costa Rica; Storms; 29; 19; Storms; 30; 19; ENE; 18; 64%; 80%; 7

San Juan, Puerto Rico; A few showers; 28; 24; A few showers; 28; 24; E; 18; 80%; 89%; 7

Saint Petersburg, Russia; Clouds and sun; 18; 5; Sunny; 10; 5; SW; 16; 64%; 4%; 3

San Salvador, El Salvador; Sun and some clouds; 28; 20; Several hours of sunshine; 28; 20; W; 11; 62%; 4%; 13

Sana’a, Yemen; Windy later; 28; 11; Sunny and pleasant; 28; 11; ESE; 12; 18%; 0%; 13

Santiago de Chile, Chile; Lots of sunshine; 32; 13; Lots of sunshine; 28; 11; SW; 7; 32%; 2%; 5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Some showers; 31; 21; A few showers; 30; 21; NNE; 8; 74%; 82%; 7

Sao Paulo, Brazil; Showers; 19; 11; Showers; 19; 13; N; 7; 78%; 83%; 2

Seattle, United States; Clouds and sun; 13; 4; Sunny; 15; 4; NNE; 12; 60%; 3%; 5

Seoul, South Korea; Sun; 17; 4; Clear and sunny; 15; 2; NW; 13; 26%; 0%; 7

Shanghai, China; Partly sunny; 20; 11; Mostly cloudy; 22; 13; ENE; 10; 44%; 0%; 6

Singapore, Singapore; Thunderstorms; 33; 27; Storms; 33; 27; NE; 12; 76%; 75%; 12

Sofia, Bulgaria; Clear and sunny; 13; 0; Plenty of sunshine; 14; 0; S; 14; 42%; 0%; 6

Sydney, Australia; Somewhat cooler; 20; 15; Some showers; 20; 17; SE; 16; 75%; 91%; 1

Taipei, Taiwan; Morning rain; 17; 16; Cloudy; 23; 18; E; 16; 75%; 66%; 3

Tallinn, Estonia; A shower in the p.m.; 17; 3; Partly sunny; 13; 5; SW; 18; 59%; 40%; 3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan; A shower; 19; 6; Cooler with rain; 7; 0; WNW; 17; 94%; 89%; 1

Tehran, Iran; Rain; 17; 9; Showers brief; 12; 5; S; 14; 47%; 88%; 4

Tel Aviv, Israel; More sun than clouds; 21; 12; Clouds and sun; 20; 11; NNE; 12; 53%; 5%; 9

Tbilisi, Georgia; Colder with rain; 5; 0; Rain and drizzle; 6; -1; ESE; 18; 70%; 57%; 2

Tirana, Albania; Sunny and pleasant; 23; 5; Sunny and pleasant; 23; 5; ENE; 6; 33%; 0%; 6

Tokyo, Japan; Clouds and sun; 16; 8; Lots of sun; 19; 9; W; 17; 58%; 6%; 8

Toronto, Canada; Showers; 12; 5; Showers; 10; 4; WSW; 10; 81%; 89%; 6

Tripoli, Libya; P / sunny; 18; 11; Sunny; 18; 10; ENE; 9; 61%; 26%; 9

Tunis, Tunisia; Sunny; 19; 9; Sunny; 20; 10; S; 10; 68%; 5%; 8

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Later windy; 10; -3; Foggy; 12; -5; ESE; 13; 18%; 1%; 5

Vancouver, Canada; Clouds and sun; 12; 3; Clouds and sun; 15; 5; NNE; 8; 50%; 2%; 4

Warsaw, Poland; Sunny and very warm; 22; 4; Partly sunny; 19; 6; S; 4; 37%; 0%; 4

Vienna, Austria; Sunshine and pleasant; 21; 3; Sunny and mild; 21; 3; SSE; 16; 29%; 0%; 5

Vientiane, Laos; Clouds and sun; 30; 22; Thunderstorms; 31; 22; W; 9; 66%; 65%; 3

Vilnius, Lithuania; Partly sunny; 20; 4; Partly sunny; 15; 3; S; 12; 52%; 25%; 4

Wellington, New Zealand; Variable cloudiness; 18; 14; Clearing; 17; 11; N; 14; 73%; 67%; 2

Jakarta, Indonesia; Clouds and sun; 33; 25; Storms; 32; 25; NNW; 13; 80%; 85%; 5

Yangon, Mianmar; Some sun; 39; 23; P / sunny; 37; 23; W; 12; 51%; 0%; 12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Sunny and hot; 35; 26; Sun and some clouds; 33; 25; N; 13; 53%; 0%; 11

