Cellular tug of war, key in the body’s response to processes such as cancer

From the vocal cords that produce our voice, to the heartbeat, the cells of our body are constantly subjected to mechanical forces that constantly change their response to these stimuli, regulating essential processes, both in healthy individuals, and in conditions of disease such as cancer. However, despite its importance, we remain largely unaware of how cells perceive and respond to these forces.

Now, an international team co-led by researchers Pere Roca-Cusachs, from the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC), and Isaac Almendros, researcher at the Center for Biomedical Research in Respiratory Diseases Network (CIBERES) and the Institute for Biomedical Research August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS), both professors at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona, ​​have just shown that what determines mechanical sensitivity in cells is the rate of application of force, that is, how quickly that force is applied.

The work demonstrates, for the first time in vivo, the predictions of the model known as “molecular clutch”, or “molecular clutch”.

These results will help, for example, to better understand how a cancerous tumor proliferates, but also to understand how the heart, vocal cords or respiratory system responds to the constant variation of forces to which they are continuously exposed.

The researchers observed that there are two responses to the force applied to a cell, using state-of-the-art techniques such as atomic force microscopy (AFM) or so-called “optical tweezers.”

On the one hand, the cytoskeleton, the dense network of fibers (mainly actin), which has, among others, the function of maintaining the shape and structure of the cell, is reinforced when it is subjected to a force at a moderate rate. In this context, the cell is able to feel and respond to mechanical force, and the reinforcement of the cytoskeleton leads to a hardening of the cell, and the localization of the YAP protein in the nucleus. When this occurs, the YAP protein controls and activates genes related to cancer development.

On the other hand, if the rate of force application continues to increase above a certain value, the opposite effect occurs and the cell stops perceiving the mechanical forces. That is, instead of the cytoskeleton and the cell continuing to increase their rigidity, there is a partial rupture of the cytoskeleton that leads to a softening of the cell.

Rat lung responding to ventilation with YAP protein staining. (Image: IBEC Barcelona)

To understand how the strengthening and softening effects of the cytoskeleton are related, the researchers developed a computational model that considers the effect of the progressive application of force on the cytoskeleton and the “snags” (proteins that participate in the binding of the cell to the substrate. , such as talin and integrin). These “hitches” are somewhat analogous to the effect that a car clutch has of tightening the mechanical connection between the engine and the wheels, and thus the model is called a “molecular clutch.”

Subsequently, the scientists conducted experiments with laboratory rats to verify that the results observed in individual cells also occur at the level of whole organs in vivo. To do this, the researchers looked at the lungs, which naturally undergo cyclical mechanical stretching during breathing. Specifically, the two lungs were ventilated at different rates, so that one lung filled and emptied faster (hyperventilation) and the other more slowly, while maintaining a normal total ventilation rate.

After analyzing and comparing the cells of both lungs, they observed that the YAP protein increased its nuclear localization only in the cells of the lung undergoing hyperventilation. This increase in YAP in live samples, caused by the “cellular tug of war,” was analogous to that found in proliferating cancer tumors.

The work describes a mechanism by which cells respond not only to direct forces, but also to other passive mechanical stimuli, such as the rigidity of the substrate in which they are found. The results open the door to understand how a priori opposite phenomena, such as the strengthening and softening of the cytoskeleton, can go hand in hand to control the mechanics of the cell and respond specifically to different situations.

The study has been published in the academic journal Nature Communications, under the title “The force loading rate drives cell mechanosensing through both reinforcement and cytoskeletal softening”. (Source: IBEC Barcelona)