Celltrion’s monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, regdanvimab (CT-P59), demonstrates strong neutralizing activity against Delta variant

Preclinical data for regdanvimab (CT-P59) demonstrate strong neutralizing activity against the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, first identified in India); the results show a survival rate of 100% with eradication of the virus in all animals treated with therapeutic doses of CT-P59.

Regdanvimab (CT-P59) also retained its neutralization potency against the Lambda variant (C.37, first identified in Peru) in a pseudovirus neutralization assay.

Celltrion Presents Results of Global Phase III Regdanvimab Clinical Trial (CT-P59) at the 2021 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); based on data, all key primary and secondary endpoints were met.

INCHEON, South Korea, July 16, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – The Celltrion Group has just announced the results of an in vivo efficacy study showing that regdanvimab (CT-P59) has a strong neutralizing effect against the fast-spreading variant Delta (B.1.617.2 , first identified in India).

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Delta variant has been reported in 96 countries, making it the most common variant.1

The preclinical in vivo study evaluated the neutralizing effect of CT-P59 against the Delta variant, using a clinically relevant dose. The study showed that treatment with CT-P59 results in a 100% survival rate against COVID-19, compared to 0% in the placebo group, and significant protection against loss of body weight was also observed after exposure to the virus. In addition, a therapeutic dose of CT-P59 significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral load and lung inflammation compared to untreated controls, with virus eradication in all CT-P59 treated animals.

Altogether, CT-P59 has shown in vivo efficacy against the Delta variant, after the Beta (B.1.351, first identified in South Africa) 2 and Gamma (P.1, first identified in Brazil) variants. , which was comparable to that presented against the original type SARS-CoV-2, thus demonstrating that, despite the low in vitro neutralizing activity against the variants of concern (VOC), CT-P59 retained its therapeutic potency in the environment in vivo.

Likewise, the monoclonal antibody CT-P59 demonstrated a strong neutralization capacity against the Lambda variant (C.37, first identified in Peru) in a cell-based pseudovirus assay carried out by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of USA

“This latest data is encouraging and reinforces our preclinical and clinical data set,” commented Dr. HoUng Kim, Director of the Medical and Marketing Division at Celltrion Healthcare. ‘The Delta variant is highly communicable and contagious and could cause new waves of infection around the world. It is therefore important to expand the arsenal of monoclonal antibody therapies that are expected to remain effective against emerging variants of the COVID-19 virus. ‘

Celltrion presented its full phase III data at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which took place virtually July 9-12, 2021. During the oral session, the data showed that regdanvimab (CT-P59) significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death by 72% for patients at high risk of progression to severe disease, and by 70% for all patients. In addition, in patients treated with regdanvimab (CT-P59), the clinical recovery time was significantly reduced compared to placebo by at least 4.7 days for patients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, and in 4 , 9 days for all patients.

Notes to editors:

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to providing innovative and affordable medicines to promote patient access to advanced therapies. Their products are manufactured in state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with current US FDA good manufacturing practice guidelines and EU good manufacturing practice. Celltrion Healthcare strives to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network spanning more than 110 different countries. For more information visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com.

About regdanvimab (CT-P59)

CT-P59 was identified as a potential treatment for COVID-19 through the screening of candidate antibodies and the selection of those that demonstrated the greatest potency to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies showed that CT-P59 binds with high affinity to the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 and significantly neutralizes the parent type and mutant variants of concern, including the Alpha (B .1.17, first identified in the UK). In in vivo models, CT-P59 effectively reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral load and lung inflammation. The results of global Phase I and II clinical trials with CT-P59 demonstrated a promising profile in terms of safety, tolerability, antiviral effect and efficacy in patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.4 Celltrion has also recently begun the development of a neutralizing antibody cocktail with CT-P59 against new emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

PROSPECTIVE STATEMENTS

References

1 World Health Organization. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) / Media resources / Science in 5 / Episode # 45 – Delta variant. https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/media-resources/science-in-5/episode-45—delta-variant [Último acceso: julio de 2021]

2 Ryu DK., Et al. Therapeutic effect of CT-P59 against SARS-CoV-2 South African variant. Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, Volume 566, 2021, pages 135-140, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbrc.2021.06.016. [Último acceso: julio de 2021]

3 Ryu DK., Et al. Therapeutic efficacy of CT-P59 against P.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2. bioRxiv 2021.07.08.451696; doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.08.451696

4 Celltrion. Data on file

