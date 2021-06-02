Celltrion Healthcare Reports Positive 1-Year Data for First High-Concentration, Low-Volume, Citrate-Free Adalimumab Biosimilar YuflymaTM (CT-P17) in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients at EULAR 2021

One-year data has demonstrated the equivalent efficacy and comparable safety of Yuflyma ™ (CT-P17) versus reference adalimumab in patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Sustained and comparable efficacy response rates in terms of ACR20 / 50/70 were achieved in patients receiving maintenance therapy (CT-P17 or baseline adalimumab) and also in patients who switched at Week 26 from baseline adalimumab CT-P17 up to one year

Celltrion Healthcare has also received marketing authorization for the subcutaneous formulation of infliximab, Remsima® SC, for direct use of subcutaneous no-load IV therapy in adults with RA.

Celltrion Healthcare today presented the positive results of the Phase III CT-P17 3.1 trial comparing the efficacy and safety of the adalimumab biosimilar, Yuflyma ™, versus adalimumab in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) at the European Congress Annual of Rheumatology 2021 (Virtual Congress EULAR 2021). The trial met the primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that the efficacy, pharmacokinetics, safety, and immunogenicity of CT-P17, with a high concentration (100 mg / ml), low volume, and no adalimumab biosimilar citrate, is comparable with the reference adalimumab in the treatment of patients with moderate to severe RA for up to one year. The abstract was published in an official supplement to the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases (ARD) .1

The randomized, double-blind, Phase III study has demonstrated the therapeutic equivalence of CT-P17 with the reference adalimumab in 648 patients with active moderate to severe RA, despite treatment with methotrexate, to whom it was randomly assigned (1 : 1) to receive either 40 mg CT-P17 or baseline adalimumab every two weeks through Week 24.2 Prior to Week 26 administration, 608 patients were randomized again either to maintain their treatment or to switch from reference adalimumab to CT-P17. After the second randomization, 303 patients continued with CT-P17, 153 patients continued with reference adalimumab, and 151 patients switched from reference adalimumab to CT-P17 through Week 48.

CT-P17 through Week 52. With respect to pharmacokinetics, mean minimum concentration levels were maintained after Week 24 in the three treatment groups, with the observed mean minimum concentration levels recorded in the ranges of the minimum levels of adalimumab reference (5-8 µg / ml) in patients with RA. The safety profile between the three treatment groups was comparable, with the most common treatment-related adverse events being neutropenia and similar proportions detected in all treatment groups that experienced at least one: injection site reactions, hypersensitivity / allergic reactions and infections. Antidrug (ADA) and neutralizing antibody (NAb) results were also similar between the three treatment groups; the proportions of patients with ADA / NAb were 28.4% / 24.8% in the maintenance group with CT-P17, 27.0% / 24.3% in the maintenance group with the reference adalimumab and 28.3% / 26.3% in the group that switched to CT-P17.

Professor Jonathan Kay of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and principal investigator of the study, commented that “CT-P17 is administered in a dose of 100 mg / ml, reflecting the formula with a high concentration of the reference adalimumab, and also citrate-free, which would reduce discomfort during injection The demonstration of equivalent efficacy and comparable safety of CT-P17 with EU-supplied adalimumab in this study reinforces the ongoing clinical evaluation of CT-P17 as a biosimilar to adalimumab.

Celltrion is also pleased to announce that the European Commission (EC) has guaranteed the marketing authorization for Remsima® SC (infliximab) to be used without IV infusion, both in patients with recently diagnosed RA and with existing ones.3 The EC approval is preceded by the positive assessment of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), opinion issued for the direct use of subcutaneous therapy without IV load in adults with RA in March of 2021.

“Celltrion now has infliximab and adalimumab biosimilars with value-added characteristics and therefore CT-P17 could be used sequentially with Remsima® SC to offer a clinical advantage against chronic diseases that require long-term treatment, “says Dr. HoUng Kim, MD, Head of the Medical and Marketing division of Celltrion Healthcare. “Having Remsima® SC and Yuflyma ™ in our product range contributes to our efforts to offer value-added medicines to both payers and patients.”

About CT-P17 (adalimumab biosimilar)

CT-P17 is the first proposed adalimumab biosimilar with a high concentration, low volume, and no citrate. CT-P17 is indicated for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile idiopathic arthritis, polyarticular arthritis (pJIA), enthesitis-related arthritis (ARE), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), axial spondyloarthritis without radiographic evidence of AD (EpAn- ax), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), psoriasis (Ps), pediatric plaque psoriasis (Psp), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), Crohn’s disease (CD), pediatric Crohn’s disease (Ecp), ulcerative colitis (UC), uveitis (UV) and pediatric uveitis (UVp). CT-P17 is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody that contains the active ingredient adalimumab. Adalimumab is a monoclonal antibody with a fully human antitumor necrosis factor α (anti-TNFα). CT-P17 provides components that reduce color and is supplied in a citrate-free formula, resulting in less pain when injecting.

About Remsima® CT-P13 Subcutaneous Formula (SC) 4.5

A fixed dose of 120 mg Remsima® has obtained authorization for marketing in the EU, in adults, regardless of body weight, in all previously approved indications for formula IV. Remsima® offers three administration possibilities: by pre-filled pen (auto-injector), by pre-filled syringe or by pre-filled syringe with needle guard. The SC formula improves treatment options for the use of the infliximab biosimilar by offering a high degree of consistency in drug exposure and a practical method of administration.

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to providing innovative and affordable medicines to promote patient access to advanced therapies. Their products are manufactured in state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with US FDA good manufacturing practice guidelines and EU good manufacturing practice. Celltrion Healthcare strives to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network spanning more than 110 different countries. For more information visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/en-us.

