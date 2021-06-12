Celltrion Healthcare presents the first real-world data on Truxima® (rituximab biosimilar) in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the EHA Virtual Congress 2021

The retrospective, post-approval study, developed in several countries, is the first to investigate the safety and efficacy of Truxima® (rituximab biosimilar, CT-P10) in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in a real world environment.

INCHEON, South Korea, Jun 12, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Celltrion Healthcare today released new data from its post-approval study evaluating the real-world clinical efficacy and safety of Truxima® in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ( DLBCL) at the Virtual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021.1

CT-P10 received approval from the European Medicines Agency in 2017 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and specific blood cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) .2 DLBCL is the most common subtype of NHL. , representing around 30-40% of cases in adults.3,4,5,6

This post-approval, non-interventional safety study involved the collection of patient-level data from hospital medical records for DLBCL patients receiving CT-P10 treatment in five European countries (United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany to Italy). The CT-P10 treatment pattern data were collected retrospectively over a 30-month observation period, and patients were selected based on treatment received as part of their standard clinical care in a real-world setting.

The primary endpoints were overall survival, progression-free survival, and summary of best responses, and secondary endpoints included the safety profile and CT-P10 treatment routes. At 30 months after the indications, among the patients who received CT-P10, 67% (95% confidence interval [IC] 61.3–72.1) did not experience disease progression, with 74% (95% CI, 69.2–79.1) overall survival. Of the 382 patients observed, more than three-quarters of those who began treatment with CT-P10 achieved a complete or partial response at 30 months, with 82% registering a complete response (n = 312). A partial response was observed in 12% (n = 46), no response or stable disease in 4% (n = 16), and progressive disease in 2% (n = 8).

It appears that patients, in general, also tolerated CT-P10 treatment well, with adverse events consistent with those reported with reference rituximab. Overall, 90% (n = 351) of patients reported at least one AA (total AA n = 2504); 65% (n = 253) experienced AA grade 3 or higher, and 28% (n = 109) were recorded as definitive, probable, or possibly related to CT-P10.

“This is the first retrospective, post-approval, multi-country study investigating the efficacy and safety of CT-P10 treatment in DLBCL patients in a real-world setting across Europe,” says Dr. Mark Bishton, Consultant Hematologist and Honorary Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nottingham, Faculty of Medicine. “More than three-quarters of the patients who started treatment with CT-P10 achieved a complete or partial response at 30 months. Response rates, survival rates and the overall safety profile for CT-P10 appear consistent with the data reported for baseline rituximab, which could reinforce the use of CT-P10 in combination with chemotherapy as a therapeutic option for DLBCL. “

Celltrion Healthcare also presented real-world data on rapid infusion of CT-P10 in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in the EHA hematology updates.7 This is the first study developed in several countries investigating the safety and efficacy of rapid infusion of CT-P10 in a real-world setting. The safety results suggest that rapid infusion of CT-P10 was generally well tolerated, with only 10% (n = 20; 95% CI: 6 – 15%) of patients experiencing an infusion-related reaction. Most of these reactions were grade 1 or 2 (96%), the most common being fatigue (35% n = 7/20 of patients with the indicated reactions), followed by nausea (30% n = 6/20 ) and vomiting (15% n = 3/20). In terms of response, the majority of patients achieved a complete (74% n = 142/192) or partial (22% n = 42/192) response during the 6-month observation period.

“The recommended protocol for infusion with rituximab in Europe is a slow initial infusion rate with gradual ascending titration. Rapid infusion is often used for subsequent infusions in patients who have not had serious complications related to the first infusion,” he says. Dr. HoUng Kim, MD, Head of the Medical and Marketing division of Celltrion Healthcare. “We are encouraged by the results of the study as Truxima has demonstrated a rate of infusion-related reactions similar to the reference rituximab. This will allow for informed, evidence-based decisions about cost-effective treatment strategies for patients with CLL. or NHL. “

Notes to editors:

About diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) 3,4,5,6

There are more than 60 subtypes of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), although diffuse large B-cell lymphomas (DLBCL) are the most common subtype, accounting for around 30-40% of NHL in adults. Global epidemiological data are limited, however the incidence is believed to be cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

DLBCL is an aggressive condition and it is common to find patients with advanced disease at the time of diagnosis. The most commonly seen symptom is one or more painful swellings, and other general symptoms include heavy sweating at night, high temperatures that appear without apparent cause, and weight loss. Of all patients with DLBCL, 30-40% are believed to relapse and 10% of patients suffer from refractory disease. Patients with relapsed refractory DLBCL, if left untreated, have a life expectancy of 3 to 4 months.

About Truxima® (rituximab biosimilar) 8.9

Truxima® is a mAb that targets the CD20 protein, a transmembrane protein found on the surface of most B-cells. By specifically binding to the CD20 protein, Truxima® depletes B-cells by three mechanisms: induction of apoptosis, stimulation of CDC (complement-dependent cytotoxicity) and stimulation of CCDA (antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity). Truxima® has been approved in the EU for the treatment of patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), granulomatosis with polyangiitis, and microscopic polyangiitis. Truxima® is the first rituximab-like biotherapeutic product to receive prior approval from the World Health Organization (May 2020).

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to providing innovative and affordable medicines to promote patient access to advanced therapies. Their products are manufactured in state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with US FDA good manufacturing practice guidelines and EU good manufacturing practice. Celltrion Healthcare strives to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network spanning more than 110 different countries. For more information visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/en-us

